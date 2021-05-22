newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Message from the First Selectman

By First Selectman David Bindelglass
eastoncourier.news
 1 day ago

Great news on the Covid-19 front! Easton has had no new cases in the two weeks ending May 20, 2021. That is a first since last year and it bodes well for our finishing our school year. The new Executive Orders this week deal with meetings and mask wearing. Starting Monday, we will change our policy regarding Town Hall. We will open Town Hall to the public on Monday, May 24, 2021. However, one of the things we have learned during the pandemic, is that we are more efficient and provide better service to our residents if they make appointments and we are prepared to see them. I would prefer that we continue that way. People who walk in will be taken care of but, people with appointments will have priority. If folks are not vaccinated, they will be expected to wear a mask.

eastoncourier.news
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Hwang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Race#Town Hall#The Board Of Selectmen#Zoom#Easton Building Inspector#The Board Of Finance#The Edit Task Force#State#Bridgeport Hospital#Eagle Scouts#Public Health Crisis#Selectmen Meeting#Representative Ann Hughes#Message#Input#Appointments#Congratulations#School Year#Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Public Health
Related
Denville, NJdenvillenj.org

MESSAGE FROM MAYOR THOMAS ANDES – 5/21/2021

The sole exception is that LEO 1-2021, which waives zoning requirements for qualifying retail food establishment to operate outside and in public streets, will remain in effect. The Township’s ability to revoke the balance of the local emergency orders is directly attributable to the vigilance of local Denville residents in...
Public Healthtownofcortlandt.com

A Message from Supervisor Linda Puglisi: Covid

Hello, this is Linda Puglisi to say it’s been a very difficult and stressful year for everyone due to the Pandemic of Covid 19. But, together our community has been able to get through these tough 15 months of the Covid virus. Some of our people have had Covid and survived but we are saddened by those we have lost and extend our sympathy and prayers to those families.
Politicsstjohns.k12.fl.us

Message from Superintendent Forson, May 14

Dear St. Johns County Schools parents and community members,. I would like to thank every family associated with the SJC school district this year. This has been a unique and challenging school year. We are in the final four weeks of the year and your support has been critical to the success students have experienced. We still have numerous high stakes assessments to administer and feel that it is imperative that we maintain our expectations and way of work until the last day of school on June 10.
Sullivan's Island, SCislandeyenews.com

Message From The Sullivan’s Island Town Administrator

A. HURRICANE SEASON – — Warm weather has been here for a month and generally speaking with that comes hurricane season. June 01 marks the beginning of the 2021 season. Colorado State University has been publishing storm forecasts since early 1990s. The University accurately predicted a very active 2020 season....
PoliticsPosted by
Boston, Massachusetts

A message from Commissioner McCosh: Reopening updates

A weekly message from Commissioner McCosh in support of the local disability community. Mayor Janey recently announced that the City of Boston will lift COVID-19 restrictions on the same timeline as the state reopening guidelines — all restrictions will be lifted on May 29th, 2021. Effective May 29. Effective May...
Westport, CTNorwalk Hour

Former Westport first selectman John Kemish dies at 93

WESTPORT — Former Westport First Selectman John Kemish died late last month at age 93, according to a statement Wendesday from current First Selectman Jim Marpe. According to Marpe, Kemish died April 25. He served three two-year terms as Westport’s first selectman, from 1967 to 1973. Prior to that, Kemish...
HomelessChar-Koosta News

Message from the Chair: CSKT Government reorganizes and evolves

Council started a new chapter in our government, a reorganization that will help us lean into our upcoming challenges. Since 2007, CSKT has operated under an organizational model that placed a large amount of administration duties on the Tribal Chair. The time has come for us to give department heads the authority to carry out staff work and allow Council to develop initiatives that will create long-lasting positive outcomes for the Tribal Membership and the Flathead Indian Reservation.
Plaistow, NHcarriagetownenews.com

Plaistow Memorial Day Parade

PLAISTOW — The Town of Plaistow will have a Memorial Day Parade on Mon., May 31, at 9:00 a.m. The Parade will begin at Pollard School and March to the Elm Street Cemetery. A ceremony will be held at the cemetery hosted by the Carl G. Davis, Post 34 American Legion. Following the ceremony, everyone will march back to Town Hall for a Memorial Day program on the Town Green. All are welcome!
Telluride, COThe Daily Planet

County lifts mask mandate

Though the pandemic is far from over, fully vaccinated county residents can safely go many places without a face covering. The San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), sitting as the board of health, with the backing of encouraging COVID-19 metrics and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the state, gave county public health director Grace Franklin its unanimous support in lifting its current public health order in favor of one that relies more on personal risk assessment. The order was effective as of 1 a.m. this morning (Thursday).
Connecticut Statefairfieldct.org

Town of Fairfield News

For the latest information on Fairfield's case rate including charts and data,visit the Health Department's COVID-19 Page. For the most up-to-date information from the State of Connecticut on COVID-19, residents can visitct.gov/coronavirus. You can also subscribe to text message alerts from the state by texting the keyword COVIDCT to 888-777.
Licking, MOthelickingnews.com

TCMH administration visits Licking

New members of the administration at Texas County Memorial Hospital visited in Licking on May 4. Chris Strickland, Chief Executive Officer; Helania Wulff, Director of Public Relations, Marketing & Physician Recruitment; and Jeff Gettys, Director of Office of Projects and Foundation were welcomed at Licking City Hall by Mayor Keith Cantrell and City Clerk Rhonda Kirkwood. An informative discussion was held regarding the new leadership’s vision for TCMH and the desire for community relations and growth here in Licking and throughout Texas County.
Prescott, AZSignalsAZ

A Message from Prescott Mayor Mengarelli – May 10th

Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli discussed several topics in his updates on Facebook providing important information for the residents of Prescott, Arizona. Here are some of the things I’ll be mentioning today:. Air Traffic out of the Prescott Regional Airport. Tuesday Council Meetings. Ride to Work with the Mayor. May is...
Politicstheorcasonian.com

County Council regular meeting agenda posted for Tuesday

EXCUSED ABSENCES (if any) DISCUSSION: Briefing on 2021 Docket – Sophia Cassam, Planner. DISCUSSION: An overview of what other government organizations are doing or considering – Denice Kulseth, Management Analyst. ACTION: Schedule a Public Hearing for Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 9:15 AM – An Ordinance of the County Council...
Public Healthwvpe.org

"The Tide Has Turned Decisively." SB & St. Joe Co. Leaders Give Last Regular COVID-19 Update

At the last regular COVID-19 update on Friday, St. Joseph County and South Bend leaders said the tide of the pandemic has turned decisively in the county. Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox says the county’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is at its lowest point since September of last year, with the exception of a “historical data dump” on May 15 that resulted in a one-day case spike.
PoliticsWest Central Tribune

Carrying a message from the grasslands to board rooms

Scott Roemhildt never misses a pheasant opener, passionate as he is about the sport and the opportunity to hike the open grasslands of southern Minnesota under an autumn sky. With the very same determination, he never passes up an invitation to step into the confines of a fluorescent-lit meeting room for the opportunity to meet with a county board of commissioners.
Michigan StateIonia Sentinel-Standard

State Housing Development Authority unveils online application for COVID-19 emergency rental assistance

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority has rolled out an online application tool for COVID-19 emergency rental assistance, according to a news release. United Way Montcalm-Ionia Counties, in partnership with EightCAP, Inc. and the MSHDA launched the online tool “to help streamline the application process for renters and landlords seeking COVID Emergency Rental Assistance,” according to the release.