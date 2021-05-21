newsbreak-logo
Fighting for a Dream: Welcome to Denmark | Football Is A Worldwide Sport

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 1 day ago

Playing in the National Football League is always the dream, but for so many athletes from the United States, fighting for that dream is what drives them to compete. For Aaron Ellis and other imported athletes from the United States, playing football in Denmark is the key to keep playing so that, maybe, one day their NFL dreams come true. Join Aaron Ellis and the Søllerød Gold Diggers this season, as they compete for the DAFF Championship, and the hopes to chase a Mermaid Bowl title as well. This will be a season like no other.

