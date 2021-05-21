Fighting for a Dream: Welcome to Denmark | Football Is A Worldwide Sport

Alex Kelly has gone through some body transformations in the past, but now she has put that all behind her and moved on to a fit lifestyle and is in the best condition of her life. Kelly has even started teaching personal training herself and throughout the pandemic, you could follow her on social media and see how dedicated of a worker she has become. She will now try to blend that hard work in the gym and in the ring with head coach Mike Burke at The Institute Muay Thai Gym as she takes on Brittany Burkhart in a kickboxing bout at USKA Fight Sports.