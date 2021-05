With the number of new COVID-19 cases declining, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that Washington state’s economy will likely be able to reopen completely by June 30. Inslee also offered a big new carrot to Washingtonians still on the fence about getting the coronavirus vaccine: If the percentage of people age 16 and older with at least one shot reaches 70%, full reopening will happen even sooner. King County has already passed that milestone and new cases of the virus are trending steadily downward.