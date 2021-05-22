Apple's Tim Cook grilled by judge overseeing Epic's Fortnite trial
For the past three weeks, a mix of Apple executives and experts have defended the company's policies that tightly control how apps work on the billion active iPhones around the world. Fortnite maker Epic Games sued Apple in August, saying its behavior stifles competition within the iPhone's world. On Friday, Apple CEO Tim Cook found himself answering pointed questions about competition from the person who'll be deciding the case, US District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers.www.msn.com