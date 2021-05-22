newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Apple's Tim Cook grilled by judge overseeing Epic's Fortnite trial

By Ian Sherr
msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past three weeks, a mix of Apple executives and experts have defended the company's policies that tightly control how apps work on the billion active iPhones around the world. Fortnite maker Epic Games sued Apple in August, saying its behavior stifles competition within the iPhone's world. On Friday, Apple CEO Tim Cook found himself answering pointed questions about competition from the person who'll be deciding the case, US District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Software#Apple Products#Chief Judge#Trial Court#Tencent#Epic Games#District Court#The App Store#Nintendo Switch#Covid#Wells Fargo#New York Times#Apple Maps#Wall Street#Microsoft Xbox#Berkshire Hathaway#Facebook#Monday Outlining Apple#Cross Examination#Iphones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Samsung
News Break
SONY
News Break
Huawei
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Google
Country
China
Related
TechnologyForbes

The Epic V. Apple Judge Does Not Seem To Be Buying Apple’s Defense

If you’ve been following the Epic V. Apple case, you’ll know that it had a big final day of testimony Friday with the arrival of Tim Cook, there to defend his company’s practices, including the 70-30% revenue split of the App Store, the crux of the case, and what the Fortnite developer is trying to change.
BusinessComplex

Epic Games Lawyer Jokes About Hoping His iPhone Still Works After Tim Cook Testimony in Antitrust Trial

On Friday, Apple CEO Tim Cook testified in front of court as the company’s ongoing legal battle with Fortnite creators Epic Games continues to unfold. Per Deadline, Cook defended the iOS App store during a testimony after Epic Games accused the company of being a “monopolist” in the drawn-out antitrust trial. Aside from Epic’s disagreement on how much of a commission Apple should take, the Fortnite and Unreal Engine developer said the tech giant makes it difficult for developers to allow customers to make transactions outside of the App Store ecosystem.
Businesskclu.org

Apple CEO Tim Cook Takes The Stand In Epic Vs. Apple Antitrust Lawsuit

As the antitrust lawsuit brought against Apple Inc. by Epic Games, Inc. heads towards a conclusion, Apple CEO Tim Cook will take the stand on Friday. Cook is expected to defend the exclusivity of Apple’s App Store and Apple’s cut of all in-app purchases. Host Jane Clayson speaks with Mike...
Cary, NCwraltechwire.com

Cook defends Apple’s app store control in showdown with Epic Games

CARY – Apple CEO Tim Cook described the company’s ironclad control over its mobile app store as a way to keep things simple for customers while protecting them against security threats and privacy intrusions during Friday testimony denying allegations he has been running an illegal monopoly. Third-parties “are not as...
Businessithinkdiff.com

Apple CEO Tim Cook testimony: “Epic’s actions were malicious”

This week Epic Games vs. Apple trial will end with CEO Tim Cook’s testimony. So far, Mr. Cook has reiterated much of what has already been discussed about company investment in R&D, iOS App Store security, distribution, payment methods, and more. In addition, when asked directly about the decision to remove the Epic Games developer account and Fortnite app from the digital marketplace, Mr. Cook said he agreed with the decision for Epic’s actions were “malicious.”
BusinessLaredo Morning Times

Apple puts CEO Tim Cook on the stand to fight the maker of 'Fortnite'

Apple CEO Tim Cook faced some of the most forceful scrutiny of a major tech executive in decades on Friday when the judge in an antitrust case grilled him about the stranglehold Apple has over the app economy. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers is presiding over the case brought...
BusinessCult of Mac

Tim Cook’s hotly anticipated Epic trial testimony is a big nothingburger

As the Epic Games v. Apple trial winds down, Apple CEO Tim Cook took to the witness stand Friday to deliver a big fat nothingburger. Trial watchers were hoping Cook would deliver dramatic and explosive testimony, but he mostly dodged, demurred or couldn’t remember. Apple and Epic’s battle commenced in...
Businessmarketplace.org

Tim Cook’s (not so) Epic testimony

The antitrust trial involving Apple and Epic Games has provided a rare look into some of the tech giant’s business practices. The case wraps up soon, and it’s going out with a … slightly boring whimper. Apple CEO Tim Cook took the witness stand today. We talk about the importance of what he said, and didn’t say. Plus, how vaccines are making singles more attractive and a round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty.
Technologyimore.com

Woman named 'Siri' asks Tim Cook for MacBook after years of jokes

A woman named Siri has asked Tim Cook for a free Mac. She says she deserves one for her 30th birthday for the years of jokes she has had to endure. A woman named Siri has written an email to Apple CEO Tim Cook asking for a Mac for her 30th birthday, after enduring years of jokes about her name.
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Tim Cook defends Apple in Epic Games trial that could decide the future of iPhones

Tim Cook has defended Apple during tense questioning in its trial against Epic Games, which could decide the future of the iPhone and App Store.The chief executive gave hours of evidence and tried to argue that Apple’s current policies – including taking 30 per cent of all digital purchases made through apps – should stay.Epic wants the court to hand down a ruling that would require it to alter those policies, such as by allowing other kinds of purchase systems, or even letting developers add their own app stores to the iPhone in addition to Apple’s own.Mr Cook on Friday told...
BusinessIbj.com

Apple brings CEO Tim Cook to court in defense of app store

Keywords Antitrust / Intellectual property / Law / smartphone application / Technology. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our updated comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.