MLB

The St. Louis Cardinals should respectfully defeat the Chicago Cubs

By Viva El Birdos
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting Friday, May 21 at 7:15 pm CT through Sunday, May 23 at 6:08 pm CT the St. Louis Cardinals will host the Chicago Cubs for three games. With a win on Thursday, the Cubs have moved past the Milwaukee Brewers into second place in the National League Central. After posting a losing record in April the Cubs have seen reversal of fortune in May, going 11-6 over the month to bring their record to 22-21. The Cardinals have also gone 11-6 in May but have had a more consistent season behind their 25-18 record, which is good for first place in the Central, three games ahead of the second-place Cubs.

