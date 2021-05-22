newsbreak-logo
New Kent County, VA

7309 Lakeshore Dr, New Kent, VA 23141

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to this wonderful lake community located right in the heart of New Kent! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch style home was updated in 2012 and has been well maintained since. Located on the corner lot of Lakeshore and Oak overlooking Kent Lake, you're sure to enjoy your rural living while being in close proximity to Richmond and Williamsburg! Property includes a covered front porch, outdoor fireplace (as is), carport, fenced in yard and beautiful maintained landscaping.

