Clark County recorded 103 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Friday as weekly averages showed a nearly 15-percent decline in disease activity from previous weeks. The county recorded a total of 563 new confirmed and probable cases since May 7, for an average of about 80 cases a day, according to data collected by Clark County Public Health. That is down 14.95 percent from the 662 cases reported the previous week, or an average of about 95 cases a day. There were 651 cases, or 93 cases a day, reported the week before.