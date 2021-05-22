newsbreak-logo
Minorities

US cops mocked dying man's plea: 'I can't breathe'

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA US jail inmate died gasping for breath minutes after police officers held him face down, with one taunting: "You shouldn't be able to breathe." New footage from the Tennessee facility shows how William Jennette, 48, was pinned down and tied a year ago. "Help me," he pleaded with other...

Louisiana StateDetroit News

‘I’m scared’: Cop video shows deadly arrest of Black man

New Orleans — Louisiana state troopers were captured on body camera video stunning, punching and dragging a Black man as he apologized for leading them on a high-speed chase — footage of the man’s last moments alive that the Associated Press obtained after authorities refused to release it for two years.
Law EnforcementNorristown Times Herald

'You shouldn't be able to breathe': Officer tells man before he dies

A federal lawsuit has been filed in Tennessee by the daughter of a man who died while in jail custody in May of 2020, according to the complaint. In the complaint, Dominique Jennette alleges her father, William Jennette, died as a result of "savage beating, suffocation" while in custody at the Marshall County Jail.
Mahoning County, OHVindy.com

After guilty plea, man tells judge, ‘I’m innocent’

YOUNGSTOWN — Andres Garcia, 41, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felony child endangering Thursday in the death of his infant daughter but later told the judge “I’m innocent.”. Judge John Durkin of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court sentenced Garcia, of Cleveland, to 10 to 15 years in prison for...
Lewisburg, TNIdaho8.com

Law enforcement official told detainee who died that ‘you shouldn’t be able to breathe,’ lawsuit says

A federal lawsuit has been filed in Tennessee by the daughter of a man who died while in jail custody in May 2020, according to the complaint. In the complaint filed in October 2020 and amended in February 2021, Dominique Jennette alleges her father, William Jennette, 48, died as a result of “savage beating, suffocation” while in custody at the Marshall County Jail. She is seeking unspecified punitive damages.
Violent CrimesNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Katy Man Accused of Driving Into Group, Killing His Mom

A Katy man is facing a murder charge after authorities allege he killed his mother when he drove into a group of people who had been fighting in the parking lot of a restaurant, according to authorities. Homer Lopez, 20, was being held on bonds totaling $90,000 after making his...
Parkersburg, IAkwayradio.com

Guilty Plea for Man Who Shout Up Ex’s Home

A Waterloo man has pleaded guilty to shooting up his ex wife’s home in Parkersburg, according to KIMT. 54 year old Timothy Ovel entered the guilty plea to threatened intimidation with intent to injure, going armed with intent, child endangerment, domestic abuse assault, and reckless use of a firearm. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says Ovel and his ex wife got into an argument over their children leading to Ovel trying to force his way into the home. When he could not gain entry, he shot the door at least seven times with his ex wife, her mother, and two children inside. A bag containing a spare 9mm magazine, multiple first aid and survival items, loose 9mm bullets, two small ballistic panels used in body armor, and a blue journal were found on the porch. Ovel will be sentenced on July 6th.
Violent CrimesComplex

Police Use DNA to Arrest Ohio Man for 1995 Murder of Woman Who Was Bridesmaid at His Wedding

Police arrested an Ohio man for a 1995 murder and sexual assault after DNA linked him to the crime. 61-year-old Clayton Bernard Foreman was arrested for the murder of Texas school teacher Mary Catherine Edwards who was a bridesmaid at Foreman’s wedding. Police were able to link Foreman to the crime through DNA and a genealogy website used by either Foreman or a family member.
Louisiana StatePosted by
AFP

Video of Black man's death in US varies sharply from police account

Initial claims by Louisiana authorities that a Black man stopped after a high-speed chase had died of crash-related injuries were undercut this week by newly released video showing police Tasing, dragging, choking and beating the man. Greene's relatives say police initially told them he died on impact when, during a chase, his car crashed into a tree. 
Law EnforcementPosted by
Law & Crime

Video Shows Multiple Officers Restraining Man at Jail Before He Died. One Said ‘You Shouldn’t Be Able to Breathe, You Stupid Bastard.’

Warning: this video footage may be disturbing to some. Newly released surveillance camera footage shows several police officers called to a Tennessee jail kneeling on the back of a 48-year-old father of five who repeatedly pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. One of the officers even said that he “shouldn’t be able to breathe” in the moments before the man died.