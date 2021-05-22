US cops mocked dying man's plea: 'I can't breathe'

A Waterloo man has pleaded guilty to shooting up his ex wife’s home in Parkersburg, according to KIMT. 54 year old Timothy Ovel entered the guilty plea to threatened intimidation with intent to injure, going armed with intent, child endangerment, domestic abuse assault, and reckless use of a firearm. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says Ovel and his ex wife got into an argument over their children leading to Ovel trying to force his way into the home. When he could not gain entry, he shot the door at least seven times with his ex wife, her mother, and two children inside. A bag containing a spare 9mm magazine, multiple first aid and survival items, loose 9mm bullets, two small ballistic panels used in body armor, and a blue journal were found on the porch. Ovel will be sentenced on July 6th.