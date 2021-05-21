newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Dallas Empire acquire Vivid from Los Angeles Guerillas

By Tanner Wooten
msn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother day, another roster move in the Call of Duty League. The Los Angeles Guerillas announced their intention to transfer Vivid to the Dallas Empire today after he had been on loan to Trash Bros since May 4. Vivid, who was replaced by Cheen in the Guerillas’ starting lineup earlier this month, had been a member of the team dating back to the 2020 season. While in his starting role with Los Angeles, Vivid posted a 0.95 overall K/D with a 0.93 K/D in Hardpoint, 0.95 K/D in Search and Destroy, and a 0.95 K/D in Control, according to Breaking Point.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Empire#The Call Of Duty League#The Los Angeles Guerillas#Vivid#Trash Bros#K D In Search And Destroy#K D In Control#Breaking Point#Cdl#Dot Esports#Scenery#Hardpoint#April#Star Player Huke#Today#Dating#Bench Huke
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
NBAESPN

Los Angeles Sparks acquire Chicago Sky's Gabby Williams for two players

Former UConn player Gabby Williams, the No. 4 pick in the 2018 WNBA draft by Chicago, was traded to Los Angeles by the Sky on Sunday. Williams, a 5-foot-11 forward, was put on the suspended list for the season by Chicago last week because she will be with the French national team preparing for the Olympics.
NBAPosted by
Daily Herald

Los Angeles opens playoffs against Dallas

Dallas Mavericks (42-30, fifth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (47-25, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season) Los Angeles; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -5; over/under is 219. WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Clippers host first series matchup. BOTTOM...
NBACollider

Los Angeles Lakers Docuseries From Antoine Fuqua Coming to Hulu

For the past several years, my former roommate Brendan Bragg -- like me, a proud Boston Celtics fan -- has been working on a docuseries about the Los Angeles Lakers with Antoine Fuqua and Lakers owner/CEO Jeanie Buss, and today, that nine-part documentary has been picked up by Hulu. Huzzah all around, I say!
Economyallaccess.com

Research Director Inc., Exclusive April PPM Analysis For New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas

The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with our number crunching buddies at XTRENDS – prepare to embark on another fool’s errand. In search of fool’s gold, perhaps. Why? Because the APRIL survey is out and it all began on April Fool’s Day (it ended on 4/28). All kidding aside, this was the month where more people started commuting again, kids slowly returned to school, and baseball was back. All three of those real-world events are good things for radio. Let’s see how that played out.
NBAenquirerjournal.com

Watts traded from Los Angeles to Chicago

Less than a month after being drafted No. 10 overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2021 WNBA Draft, former Weddington High all-American Stephanie Watts is already with a new professional team. Watts was traded by Los Angeles over the weekend, along with the rights to German player Leonie...
NBAlakers365.com

Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers all win in playoff race

Los Angeles Lakers left it late to secure an important victory over the Houston Rockets as the battle to avoid the Play-In Tournament in the Western Conference continued with wins for the Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers. The trio occupy the fifth, sixth and seven spots and after all three claimed very different victories on Wednesday night, the drama looks set to go all the way to the final games of the regular season.
Video Gamesupcomer.com

Warzone enshrines Dallas Empire as 2020 with in-game monument

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Verdansk Stadium has a new look as of this afternoon, as Activision decided to add some color around the location by enshrining the winners of the 2020 CDL Championship: The Dallas Empire. The enshrinement comes in the form of an in-game monument that declares the Empire...
NHLchatsports.com

LA Kings: Who stood out the most among the LA Kings rookies?

LA Kings (Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports) The LA Kings played several rookies in the lineup this season, but which one was the best?. Awards week here at Rink Royalty rolls on, and this time we decide who the best rookie was for the LA Kings this season. The Los Angeles media recently awarded Mikey Anderson the Mark Bavis Memorial Award for Best Newcomer. No doubt Anderson is certainly deserving of the award, but will he win our best rookie award? To clarify, here are the official criteria that define what a rookie is per the NHL:
NBAvavel.com

The State of the Los Angeles Lakers

At the start of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers were arguably strong favorites to win a championship, for the second year in a row. However, now you could argue they are underdogs. The Lakers have fallen to the seventh seed in the Western Conference, which means they will have...
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians vs. Los Angeles Angels: Live updates from Game 39

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Rookie Sam Hentges gets a tough test for the Cleveland Indians on Monday as he faces Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim. Hentges pitched 4 2/3 innings last week against the Cubs in a game Cleveland won in extra innings. The Indians will face Angels lefty Patrick Sandoval.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 2

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-grounded out for Piscotty in the 6th. b-grounded out for Canha in the 8th. c-struck out for Rojas in the 9th. 1-ran for Lowrie in the 8th. E_J.Iglesias (10). LOB_Oakland 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Canha (7), Pinder (4), Laureano (7), Ohtani (11). 3B_Canha (2), Ohtani (3). HR_Olson (11), off Claudio; Garcia (2), off Strickland; Brown (7), off J.Guerra. RBIs_Chapman (20), Olson (27), Garcia (3), Brown 2 (16), J.Iglesias (14), Ohtani (34). SB_J.Iglesias (2). SF_Chapman.
Sportsdexerto.com

Enable suggests Dallas Empire consider moving on from Crimsix & Illey

During the Reverse Sweep CDL show, host Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt suggested that Dallas Empire might need to consider making some major roster changes if they want to start competing for championships again. Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter and Indervir ‘iLLeY’ Dhaliwal are incredible talents with the accolades to match, and Dallas’ commitment...
NFLchatsports.com

LA Rams have brought the monster from Texas to Los Angeles

Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY NETWORK. We’ve just talked about the fact that LA Rams All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald is playing lights out for his entire seven-year NFL career. It’s been heavenly to have benefited from his incredible performance and production on the football field. But that also begs the question, just how long can this defensive juggernaut keep up this pace?
NBAoddsshark.com

Las Vegas Expert Picks: NBA, MLB, NHL, Tennis

Vegas veteran Benjamin Eckstein, author of America’s Line, brings three decades of experience to make weekly picks in his “Ecks & Bacon” column. Las Vegas - One more Play-In and we're gonna roll with Golden State -3 over Memphis. If you see -3.5, PLZ buy the hook down to -3. The Warriors came into the game on Wednesday night against the Lakers on a gorgeous 6-0 roll, straight up and against the spread. Sure they lost to L.A., but did cover a +5.5 point spot. And nothing wrong with a loss AT Los Angeles, when both LeBron and Anthony Davis are in the starting five. Last time we looked, the Grizzlies did NOT have anyone named LeBron or A.D.