Dallas Empire acquire Vivid from Los Angeles Guerillas

LA Kings (Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports) The LA Kings played several rookies in the lineup this season, but which one was the best?. Awards week here at Rink Royalty rolls on, and this time we decide who the best rookie was for the LA Kings this season. The Los Angeles media recently awarded Mikey Anderson the Mark Bavis Memorial Award for Best Newcomer. No doubt Anderson is certainly deserving of the award, but will he win our best rookie award? To clarify, here are the official criteria that define what a rookie is per the NHL: