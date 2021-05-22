newsbreak-logo
New York City, NY

Denise Rich’s Angel Ball gala moves out East

By Carlos Greer
Page Six
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of New York City’s fanciest fall galas is relocating. Denise Rich’s annual Angel Ball — usually held at Cipriani Wall Street around October — will now take place in Southampton on Aug. 20, Page Six has learned. “Not knowing where COVID was going to take us, we decided to...

pagesix.com
