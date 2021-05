This is the third installment in our aperiodic, recurring series of VUSports articles revisiting Villanova sports legends from 1842-present. The series will go in many directions - covering a variety of sports and shedding light on interesting characters, anecdotes, and accomplishments from the past. My hope is that the series will introduce these Villanovans of the past to a new generation of Villanovans - both to celebrate the achievements of these all-timers and to keep "Villanova present" familiar with "Villanova past". Some of these legends were Wildcats for less than a semester while others graduated and even returned to the school later as Coaches or Administrators.