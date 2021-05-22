Lift Yourself Up With ‘VAN GOGH’ by XION MCKNIGHT
‘VAN GOGH’ by XION MCKNIGHT is a track to boost your self-esteem. The artist says, ‘I had a friend come over and we just kept talking about the doubters and hate we have to deal with in life. And she just kept boosting my head up, telling me that nobody’s gonna stop what I got coming in the future, and that’s how the song came about. No matter who is or isn’t in your corner, don’t stop doing what you’re doing. If anybody doubts you, say ‘fuck em’ and keep continuing to do dope shit!’breakingandentering.net