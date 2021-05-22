newsbreak-logo
Providence, RI

Story behind surprise reopening of Scialo Bros. Bakery on Federal Hill in Providence

By R.J. HEIM, NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It's back. The iconic 105-year-old Scialo Brothers Bakery on Federal Hill in Providence that closed last year because of the pandemic. It was the last authentic Italian bakery in that neighborhood and was put up for sale last year. Thursday, a welcome surprise: the doors reopened.

