newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Newsom can raise unlimited cash to fight recall, and the Netflix CEO just gave $3 million. Are other tech titans next?

By Emily DeRuy, The Mercury News
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Calif. — Big money is flowing from Silicon Valley to Gavin Newsom to help the sitting governor fight the recall effort threatening his job. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings just gave $3 million to Newsom’s anti-recall campaign, according to a campaign contribution report filed this week. The hefty sum is the largest either camp has seen so far and one that could signal the wealthy tech sector is willing to put their money where their mouth is to help the former mayor of San Francisco stay in Sacramento.

www.mdjonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurene Powell Jobs
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Reid Hoffman
Person
Kevin Faulconer
Person
Antonio Villaraigosa
Person
Reed Hastings
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Ceo#Los Angeles Mayor#Tech Jobs#Netflix Inc#Ceo#Republicans#Groups#Berkeley#French#Democrats#San Diego#Netflix Ceo Reed Hastings#Newsom Signals#Unlimited Dollars#Unlimited Access#Venture#Recall#Governor#Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Netflix
Related
Presidential ElectionOroville Mercury-Register

Who’s bankrolling the Newsom recall campaigns?

The well-heeled megadonors spending the most to defend Gov. Gavin Newsom in a near-certain California recall election hail from monied coastal enclaves, mansion-studded Silicon Valley and the toniest and most solidly Democratic parts of Los Angeles. As for those big donors spending the most to boost the recall and kick...
PoliticsGV Wire

Total Recall: An Illustrated Guide to the Newsom Recall

Want to quickly get up-to-speed on efforts to recall California’s governor? This illustrated guide to the Newsom recall will walk you through it. Our story begins when Californians elected then-Democratic Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom as governor in 2018. His opponent, millionaire GOP businessman John Cox, lost by about 24 points. No sooner had Newsom taken office than talks of recall began.
PoliticsBakersfield Californian

DAN WALTERS: Newsom paints rosy, but flawed, economic picture

There is a seamless connection between what Gavin Newsom is saying and doing as governor and his campaign to survive a recall, encapsulated in the slogan “California Comeback.”. Newsom’s much-revised state budget, unveiled this month, is centered on a “$100 Billion California Comeback Plan” that would, he says, put the...
Sacramento, CAKCRA.com

Riggs Report: Poll provides bad news for Gov. Newsom recall backers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom's good fortune is holding. He inherited a stable budget and a thriving economy when he was elected governor in 2018, due in large part to the fiscal discipline of predecessor Jerry Brown. Now, facing a recall election engineered by Republican activists and powered by...
ElectionsPosted by
Newsweek

Caitlyn Jenner Hits Gavin Newsom's Stimulus Checks, Calls Them 'Recall Rebates'

Caitlyn Jenner criticized California Gavin Newsom's plan to send out another round of stimulus checks to residents as a political ploy to win the recall campaign. With a surplus in the budget, Newsom announced in May that he wanted to send a $600 stimulus check to about 67 percent of Californians and an additional $500 to families with children. Direct payments have shown to be a generally popular measure among Americans and while Newsom's plan would still have to pass the California legislature, it could score points with voters.
California StatePosted by
Reason.com

California Dems May Put All Their Eggs in the Newsom Basket

When California Gov. Gray Davis faced a recall vote in 2003, then–Lt. Gov. Cruz Bustamante—like Davis a Democrat—presented himself as a potential new governor should Davis be recalled. The voters recalled Davis, and Bustamante was soundly beaten as a replacement by Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger. Now another Democratic governor is facing...
Advocacytennesseestar.com

CEO of Netflix Donates Over $3 Million to Support Gavin Newsom in Recall Election

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings donated a staggering $3 million to defend California Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) from the upcoming recall election, according to Fox News. As per the report from the California Secretary of State’s office, the hefty donation was made on Thursday to the Stop the Republican Recall committee, marking the committee’s largest single donation thus far. In addition to the bulk donation to the committee, Hastings himself had donated over $60,000 directly to Newsom’s actual campaign in February, donating $32,400 and nearly $29,600 on two separate occasions.
Public Healthhartfordcitynewstimes.com

Cash windfall, virus numbers aid Newsom in recall

Officials say the recall effort against California Gov. Gavin Newsom has garnered enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot. But a fading coronavirus crisis and an astounding windfall of tax dollars has reshuffled the recall election. (May 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
EntertainmentDeadline

Netflix’s Reed Hastings Gives $3 Million To Gavin Newsom Anti-Recall Fund

Reed Hastings, the co-CEO of Netflix, has shelled out a whopping $3 million to a fund opposed to the recall of California Governor Gavin Newsom. The contribution was reported to the California Secretary of State on Thursday afternoon, and is the largest single contribution to date to the Stop The Republican Recall. (Hat tip: Politico).
Labor IssuesPOLITICO

Netflix CEO gives $3M to beat Newsom recall

OAKLAND — Netflix founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings is spending $3 million to shield Gov. Gavin Newsom from a recall vote in a demonstration of the enormous sums Newsom's allies could marshal in his defense, according to a state filing today. The massive outlay makes Hastings by far the largest...
AdvocacyFox News

Netflix CEO donates $3M to defend Gavin Newsom against recall

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s anti-recall campaign received a $3 million donation from Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings, a Thursday filing to the California secretary of state said, according to reports. It was the Stop The Republican Recall committee’s largest donation to date, according to Politico. Newsom, who is expected to face...
San Jose, CAPosted by
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Gov. Newsom on tech exodus: Eat your hearts out, other states

Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a message in San Jose on Thursday about the exodus of tech workers to other states that has gained some momentum during the pandemic. “Eat your heart out, all those other states,” Newsom said at an event where he signed a law that allows denser housing and speeds up the state’s environmental review process for projects like Google’s proposed mega campus in downtown San Jose.
ElectionsVox

Tech billionaires kick-start the recall fight over Gavin Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is staring down a recall election over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic — and tech billionaires are preparing to deploy their war chests. Netflix founder Reed Hastings has unofficially kick-started the fight by making a $3 million donation to back Newsom, according to a new disclosure filed on Thursday evening. That massive sum — by far the largest of any donation to date on either side of the recall fight — is likely just the first in what’s expected to be a big-money brawl among Silicon Valley billionaires, who are somewhat divided on Newsom.
Presidential ElectionVallejo Times-Herald

Newsom releases tax return, but will recall candidates?

Gov. Gavin Newsom tried to troll then-President Donald Trump in 2019 by signing a law that required presidential candidates to release their tax returns in order to have their names appear on the California ballot. It didn’t work. Now the Democratic governor is trying to troll his Republican challengers in...
California StateFast Company

Inequality shock: California is flush with cash, despite record job losses

The news from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office was stunning, partly because it felt so incongruous. Coming out of a 12-month period of massive job loss and nightmarish COVID-19 problems, the idea that California could be so flush with tax revenue that it was required to return billions of it stopped many people short. How was that even possible?
InternetSanta Cruz Sentinel

Newsom proposes $7 billion expansion in broadband internet

Gov. Gavin Newsom is pitching a three-year, $7 billion broadband expansion to get California households connected to high-speed internet. “Let’s get this done once and for all, so that no future administration is talking about the scourge of the digital divide,” Newsom said Friday as part of California’s $100 billion windfall.
California Stateoc-breeze.com

State Treasurer Fiona Ma praises Governor Newsom’s budget, calling it “far-sighted and far-reaching”

California State Treasurer Fiona Ma released the following statement on Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed May budget revision:. His proposals are far-sighted, far-reaching and take full advantage of a once-in-a-generation opportunity. These unprecedented investments will house tens of thousands of homeless people, build housing for low-income residents and students, supply stimulus checks to two-thirds of Californians, support small businesses, retain and add jobs, and further protect the environment. They will help us come back from the pandemic and demonstrate again, the resilience of California and its people.