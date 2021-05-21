Newsom can raise unlimited cash to fight recall, and the Netflix CEO just gave $3 million. Are other tech titans next?

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Big money is flowing from Silicon Valley to Gavin Newsom to help the sitting governor fight the recall effort threatening his job. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings just gave $3 million to Newsom’s anti-recall campaign, according to a campaign contribution report filed this week. The hefty sum is the largest either camp has seen so far and one that could signal the wealthy tech sector is willing to put their money where their mouth is to help the former mayor of San Francisco stay in Sacramento.