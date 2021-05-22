Second Degree Robbery Arrest

Ofc. Stephen Anderson, PIO

Alert employee of a local business calls 911 for help during an in progress Robbery

On May 20, 2021 at approximately 10:00pm, 911 received a call regarding a robbery of a business in the area of 7100 N. Division Street. A lone female suspect walked into the establishment and threw a backpack at the employee while demanding the employee fill the backpack with money.

A separate employee in the rear of the facility subtly called 911 without alerting the suspect. Within minutes, SPD Officers arrived on scene and detained the suspect without incident.

The suspect was identified as Tayleeanne Guerrero (21 y/o). Guerrero was charged with Second Degree Robbery.

This investigation is ongoing.