newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane, WA

Second Degree Robbery Arrest

Posted by 
Spokane, Washington
Spokane, Washington
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TWzAo_0a7YQq7100

Ofc. Stephen Anderson, PIO

Alert employee of a local business calls 911 for help during an in progress Robbery

On May 20, 2021 at approximately 10:00pm, 911 received a call regarding a robbery of a business in the area of 7100 N. Division Street. A lone female suspect walked into the establishment and threw a backpack at the employee while demanding the employee fill the backpack with money.

A separate employee in the rear of the facility subtly called 911 without alerting the suspect. Within minutes, SPD Officers arrived on scene and detained the suspect without incident.

The suspect was identified as Tayleeanne Guerrero (21 y/o). Guerrero was charged with Second Degree Robbery.

This investigation is ongoing.

Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington

86
Followers
160
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane, Washington

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ofc#N Division Street#Spd Officers#Second Degree Robbery#Progress Robbery#Suspect#Incident#Pio Alert Employee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane, Washington

SPD Arrests Burglary Suspect

SPD arrests Burglary suspect responsible for multiple calls for service. On May 18, 2021 at approximately 9:40pm, 911 received a call from a citizen regarding a female standing at the front door of their residence, attempting to turn the door handle in an apparent attempt to gain entry through front door. SPD Officers responded to the location, however the suspect fled on foot prior to SPD arrival.
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane, Washington

Domestic Violence Arrest

SPD charges suspect with three felonies as a result of a Domestic Violence investigation. On May 18, 2021 at approximately 4:00am, 911 received a phone call regarding an altercation in the area of 500 E. Queen Avenue. 911 call takers heard what sounded like a physical altercation in the background along with an individual mentioning killing someone.
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane, Washington

Spokane Police Downtown Precinct Arrests

Spokane Police Downtown Precinct (DTP) officers make two felony arrests solving several crimes, develop an arson suspect, and recover an expensive stolen bike, all within a span of about an hour. Friday, May 14, a bike was stolen off the back of a car parked in front of a local...
Spokane Valley, WAPosted by
KREM2

Suspect driving stolen vehicle who crashed into box truck in Spokane Valley charged with multiple felonies, connected to previous shooting

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The suspect who crashed into a box truck while in a stolen vehicle has been charged with multiple felonies. According to the Spokane County Sherriff's Office, 31-year-old Jason McWhirk was charged with assault in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, unlawful possession of a firearm and attempting to elude a police vehicle.
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Woman shot and killed in ‘tragic case of road rage,’ Spokane police say

A woman was shot and killed Saturday morning in what Spokane police are calling “a tragic case of road rage.”. Police got multiple calls reporting the shooting around 11 a.m. at Francis Avenue and Addison Street, said Julie Humphreys, a Spokane Police Department spokeswoman. When officers got there, the woman...
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane, Washington

Road Rage Shooting

Julie Humphreys, Public Safety Communication Manager, 509.625.5868. Woman shot and killed in North Spokane after apparent road rage incident. Saturday, May 15, shortly before 11am Spokane Police Officers responded to multiple reports of a female shot. When officers arrived at the intersection of Francis and Addison they found a woman lying in the roadway. Officers immediately started life savings measures on the female until medics arrived. Unfortunately, the female was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The alleged shooter and two of his family members remained on the scene and were cooperative with police.
Spokane, WAUS News and World Report

Woman Shot and Killed in Spokane Road Rage Incident

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A woman was shot and killed last weekend in what Spokane, Washington, police are calling “a tragic case of road rage.”. The Spokesman-Review reports police got multiple calls reporting the shooting Saturday morning on the city's north side. Police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys says when officers got...
Spokane, WAFOX 28 Spokane

'We were told the judge will read every single one of them”: Family prepares for sentencing in Makayla Young murder case

SPOKANE, Wash. — One week from today, the man who entered a plea of guilty for the murder of Makayla Young will be sentenced. The victim’s family says they were adamant they did not want a plea deal. They say while they are still upset the case didn’t move forward to a trial, their focus now is on trying to get the maximum sentence possible for Anthony Fuerte.
Washington StateMarietta Daily Journal

Washington state man jailed on terroristic threats charge

Darren Rice, 22, from the Seattle, Washington, area was arrested early Monday on Swan Point Drive northeast of Rome after threatening to kill a family member. When police arrived, Rice resisted arrest, screaming obscenities as he was being placed into a patrol vehicle. After he got to the jail, he gave a false name.
Spokane, WA987thebull.com

Man Sentenced For Frying Pan Murder

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – A man who pleaded guilty to killing his neighbor with a frying pan was sentenced to 22 years in prison as part of a plea deal. The Spokesman-Review reports 36-year-old Wilbur Tankersley was murdered in May 2020 in an apartment building for low-income people in Spokane.
Spokane, WAKXLY

Police investigate fatal motorcycle accident in northwest Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle that occurred on Saturday afternoon. Spokane Police spokesperson Julie Humphreys said a motorcyclist reportedly hit a car, which happened off of Beacon Ave. and Indian Trail Rd. at around 2 p.m. Humphreys added the man died at the scene. Drugs...
Washington StateNY Daily News

Tesla on autopilot slams into Washington sheriff deputy’s patrol car

A Tesla on autopilot crashed into a Washington sheriff deputy’s patrol car on Saturday, extensively damaging both vehicles. According to KOMO News, less than a minute after Snohomish County deputy parked on the shoulder of a road and exited his vehicle at a crash site, the Tesla slammed into the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Spokane, WANew Haven Register

Man who killed neighbor with frying pan gets 22 years

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing his neighbor with a frying pan was sentenced to 22 years in prison as part of a plea deal. Wilbur Tankersley, 36, was murdered in May 2020 in an apartment building for low-income people in Spokane, The Spokesman-Review reported.
Spokane, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

Man died in motorcycle vs. car crash on Beacon Avenue and Indian Trail Road (Spokane, WA)

On Saturday afternoon, a man lost his life in a motorcycle vs. car collision on Beacon Avenue and Indian Trail Road at around 2:00 p.m. Spokane Police spokesperson Julie Humphreys reported that a motorcycle collided with a car Beacon Avenue and Indian Trail Road. On arrival, authorities declared the motorcyclist deceased on the spot. Officials believe that drugs and alcohol did not play a factor in the fatal crash. As of now, authorities did not provide any further details regarding the accident and have not released the identity of the victim.
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane, Washington

Argument Leads To Shooting

Spokane Police are investigating a shooting with a victim that took place in the 1800 block of E Marshall around 7:30 PM. Tuesday, May 11, around 7:30 PM the Spokane Police Department received a 911 call of a shooting that had just taken place in the 1800 block of E. Marshall. The caller reported he had “just shot someone”. The man who had fired the handgun disarmed himself when officers arrived and he said the man he shot had run off into the neighborhood.