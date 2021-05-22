Betawatch: Swords of Legend Online kicks off its western beta

As it was foretold with the pre-loading, so it has come to pass! Swords of Legend Online has opened up its beta testing, and that’s going to run until the 25th if you’d like to take part in this early test phase. The game is still planning on a launch at some point over the summer, so you can expect that most of the testing is more focused around the localization. Or the absolute madness of all the game’s PvP modes; one or the other.