newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Betawatch: Swords of Legend Online kicks off its western beta

By Eliot Lefebvre
massivelyop.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs it was foretold with the pre-loading, so it has come to pass! Swords of Legend Online has opened up its beta testing, and that’s going to run until the 25th if you’d like to take part in this early test phase. The game is still planning on a launch at some point over the summer, so you can expect that most of the testing is more focused around the localization. Or the absolute madness of all the game’s PvP modes; one or the other.

massivelyop.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Beta#Steam Games#Pc Game#All Star Game#Legend Online#Pvp#Zenith#The Delay Club#Nda#Blankos Block Party#Project Genom#Spatialos Project#Repopulation#Legends Online#Beta Book#Beta Outlaws#Beta Temtem#Beta Arcfall#Backer Alpha Swords#Closed Beta Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Swords of Legends Online previews its first five dungeons in new video drops

Gameforge has already dropped a ton of trailers for Swords of Legends Online, but today’s batch might be the clearest look at what you’ll actually be doing in the game, as Wangyuan Shengtang and Aurogon preview the game’s first five dungeons. The dungeons include Yemo City in Wuzhao, Frostbitten Path, Nightmare Temple of Mercy, Chou Prison, and Raging River Ruins.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

New World announces new Alpha and Closed Beta dates

New World Alpha testing is continuing and this phase will last until July 6, 2021. When it concludes, there will be a two-week break before we get to the Closed Beta, which is scheduled for July 20. This information is coming straight from the dev update , which you can...
Video Gamesgaminglyfe.com

‘Swords of Legends Online’ Unveils 5 New Dungeons

Brave Warriors of Legend Assemble! Gameforge Reveals Five Exciting Dungeons for MMORPG, Swords of Legends Online. Today, publisher Gameforge and developers Wangyuan Shengtang & Aurogon offer players a sneak-peek at five of the dungeons players will encounter in their upcoming AAA massively multiplayer online action role-playing game Swords of Legends Online!
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis opens up client downloads for its beta test via the Windows Store

Eager for the Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis closed beta? The good news is that it’s just around the corner, with invites already going out to people and the client available for download. The bad news? Well, remember that store front that everyone disliked because it made installing the basic game a nightmarish exercise in agony that barely worked and often involved futzing about with deep file permissions? You got it. Yes, you’re going to need to install via the Microsoft store.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Phantasy Star Online 2 asks for New Genesis beta feedback

The May closed beta test for Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis wrapped up this past weekend, but the discussion of the client is ongoing. SEGA is asking all beta participants to deliver feedback through a website survey. Plus, there’s incentive. That got your attention, didn’t it?. If you fill...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Hunter’s Arena: Legends Announces Closed Beta

Hunter’s Arena: Legends is a Fight royale in PvP and PvE developed by Mantisco. The closed beta will be available on PS4 and PS5 on May 14. The game will feature 30-player matches, all set in the days of the demon hunters, set in a mystical East Asia. Its purpose...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Microsoft Kicks Off Its 20 Years Of Xbox Celebrations

Yes, it's really been 20 years since the release of the original Xbox - or at least, it will have been on November 15, 2021!. To lead up to that date, Microsoft has begun kicking off the celebrations early, issuing a first wave of 20th anniversary gear into the Xbox Gear Shop, dishing out a bunch of anniversary themed wallpapers, and much more.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Pokemon GO Luminous Legends Y event kicks off on 18th May

The official Pokemon GO blog has revealed that they are running a special event in the popular smartphone augmented reality game. The company has already announced Xerneas’s recent arrival in Pokemon GO and now its preparing to unleash the Legendary Pokemon Yveltal in the Luminous Legends Y event. The special event will also see Dark-type Pokemon springing up more often the wild and you will also see Pancham hatching from Strange Eggs. Here’s what you need to know direct from the official Pokemon GO blog:
Video GamesSiliconera

Phantasy Star Online 2 Road to New Genesis Campaign Now Available

Leading up to the release of Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis, a special campaign is coming to Phantasy Star Online 2. The campaign will allow players to obtain unique cosmetic items for a limited time in . Additionally, returning players will be able to receive special rewards for returning to the game during this period. The Phantasy Star Online 2 Road to New Genesis campaign will begin on March 12, 2021. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Xbox Kicks Off Its Twentieth Birthday Celebration With Anniversary Gear

On November 15th, 2001, the first Xbox console launched in North America, followed by many more launches around the world. It was the beginning of a proud video gaming legacy that continues to this day. In other words, Xbox will be celebrating its twentieth birthday this year, and we’re all invited to the celebration. The festivities will last until November 15th, 2021, and will include social media hashtags, a wave of official Xbox twentieth anniversary gear, free anniversary-themed wallpapers, and a ton of fantastic Xbox FanFest activities including exclusive sweepstakes, FanFest gear, and digital experiences. It’s shaping up to be an amazing year for Xbox fans, especially now that the console has finally partnered with Limited Run.
Video GamesNME

‘The Division: Heartland’ closed beta gameplay leaks online

Over twenty minutes of gameplay from Ubisoft’s upcoming The Division: Heartland has leaked online, after a closed beta test. The Division: Heartland is a PvPvE free-to-play multiplayer experience that’s expected to release towards the end of this year or in 2022. The leaked Vimeo video has since been taken down...