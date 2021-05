Lockett is serving the final month of a 17 ½ year sentence at Deer Ridge Correctional Institution. He was born in Portland and plans to return upon his release. Imagine emerging from a cave deep within the belly of the earth after 17 ½ years to find the world vastly different from the one you left. Everything from technology to how people dress and speak are much different than how you remembered. Transportation has fundamentally changed and those you loved are no longer alive. How would you proceed to navigate this new world? What would you prioritize?