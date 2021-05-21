newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Families return to their homes to survey damage in Gaza

clarindaherald.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFamilies in northern Gaza, displaced by the heaviest Israeli bombardment they'd endured in years, returned to their homes early Friday to survey the damage hours after a cease-fire took effect.

clarindaherald.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israeli#Northern Gaza
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle EastTimes-Herald

Shopkeepers view damage on commercial street in Gaza

Shopkeepers on Gaza's busiest commercial street emerged to inspect their losses on Saturday after the ceasefire that ended 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas. (May 22) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/7113bb4a912543db93c95637fc0c0e8d.
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Israeli airstrikes wiped out the family of Gaza’s leading doctor. Only his teenage son survived

For twelve hours, Omar Abu al-Ouf, 17, clung to the body of his dead sister as they lay pinned under a patchwork of concrete floors, ceilings and walls that had collapsed on top of them.In the mangled debris above him, his neighbour was also alive but suspended upside down between the snarls of steel and brick walls.Just a few metres away his father, Dr Ayman Abu al-Ouf, one of the most senior doctors in Gaza, who was handling the coronavirus crisis, had been crushed to death.The celebrated medic was killed alongside 12 other members of his extended family, as the several-storey...
Middle Eastaspenpublicradio.org

In Gaza, Families Have Huddled At Home, Hoping For A Warning Before An Israeli Strike

When Jamal al-Shareef, his wife or any of his six children need to go to the kitchen of their home in Jabalia, north of Gaza City, they plan when to do so as a family. The kitchen is on a side of the house that faces east, toward the Gazan border — and shellfire from the Israeli military. It feels too exposed to let any one of them go alone and risk injury.
Middle EastInternational Business Times

Gazans Survey Damage As Israel-Palestinian Ceasefire Holds

Thousands of displaced Gazans started returning to their homes to check for damage on Friday, while Israelis returned to normal life, as a ceasefire appeared to take hold after 11 days of deadly fighting. But in Jerusalem, Israeli police cracked down on stone-throwing protesters at a the highly sensitive Al-Aqsa...
Middle Eastthecanary.co

Israel hits family homes as it unleashes more air strikes in Gaza

Israel has unleashed more air strikes across the Gaza Strip, killing at least one Palestinian and wounding several others. The latest strikes came after Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back against US pressure to wind down this attack on Gaza. Explosions shook Gaza City and air strikes were also...
AdvocacyThe Jewish Press

IDF Soldier Wounded by Hamas Mortar Fire While Transferring Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

An Israeli soldier was wounded Tuesday afternoon by Gaza mortar fire while transferring humanitarian aid to Gaza through the Erez land crossing in southern Israel. The barrage of more than 50 mortar shells also killed two Thai workers and wounded 10 others, including four seriously. Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization has taken responsibility for the barrage.
Worldtrtworld.com

Thousands of Gazans return to destroyed homes, Biden vows to rebuild

Thousands of displaced Palestinians started returning to their bomb-shattered homes after a ceasefire took effect in the latest Gaza war, with many viewing it as a costly but clear victory for the Hamas resistance and Gaza's governors. The 11-day war left nearly 250 dead – the vast majority Palestinians –...
Middle EastPosted by
Forbes

At Least 2,000 Gaza Housing Units Destroyed By Israeli Strikes

More than 2,000 housing units in the Gaza Strip were destroyed during the 11 days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militant groups, Naji Sarhan, deputy of Gaza’s works and housing ministry, told the Associated Press Saturday, and about 800,000 of Gaza’s 2 million residents are not receiving piped water on a regular basis following damage to almost 50% of the territory’s water network.
Charitiestrtworld.com

Israel-Palestine ceasefire holds as aid arrives in bombarded Gaza

The ceasefire between Israel and Palestine in Gaza is holding, as humanitarian aid began to enter the blockaded enclave ravaged by 11 days of Israel's brutal air, land, and sea strikes. Cafes reopened, fishermen set out to sea and shopkeepers dusted off shelves on Saturday as Gazans slowly resumed their...