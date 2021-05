Tri-County Health Care has done an excellent job vaccinating a large percentage of the community. However, the pace is slowing down. There are fewer appointment calls each day. Our vaccine clinics have dozens of openings, and I continue to see a steady stream of fear and misinformation. Both of these things are very concerning to me. We spent nearly a year in quarantine, buying time for a vaccine to be developed which would allow us to return to a normal life. Now we have the vaccine, but we’ve run into the iron wall of hesitancy.