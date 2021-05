Hollister has a place that encourages reading and helps build family bonds through the love of reading together. The grand opening and ribbon-cutting for the Little Free Library was originally scheduled for April 22, 2020, but due to COVID-19 it was canceled. While the Little Free Library has been open for more than a year, the ribbon-cutting celebration, sponsored by the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce, took place on Tuesday, May 18 at the Chad Fuqua Memorial Park in Hollister.