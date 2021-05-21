newsbreak-logo
Miami, FL

Dominican politician detained before trial on cocaine trafficking charges in Miami

By Jay Weaver, The Miami Herald
Marietta Daily Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI— A Dominican politician arrested in Miami on cocaine trafficking charges will remain locked up before trial, a federal magistrate judge ruled Friday. Miguel Andres Gutierrez Diaz, a member of the Chamber of Deputies of the Dominican Republic, agreed to be detained rather than fight a request by prosecutors to keep him behind bars. They said the 58-year-old is a flight risk and danger to the community.

