Middle East

Commentary: Why I feel connected to Israel

By Alan Goch, South Florida Sun Sentinel
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I believe the Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely and to enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity and democracy,” said President Joe Biden following news of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. As the latest geographic conflict between Israel and the Palestinians came to a halt,...

www.mdjonline.com
Middle Eastunherd.com

Why Israel erupted

That Sheikh Jarrah could become the focal point for the latest interminable bout of Israeli-Palestinian violence does not, on the face of it, seem to add up. Affluent and calm by East Jerusalem standards, it has none of the holiness of those contested sites in the Old City just to its south, none of the poverty and crowding of the Shuafat refugee camp just to its north, and none of the neglect and anarchy of parts of East Jerusalem that sit in a no man’s land beyond the concrete wall Israel hastily constructed during the Second Intifada.
Middle Eastnysenate.gov

I Stand with Israel

Israel’s very right to exist – and its citizens – are once again under deadly attack from radicals and violent extremists. As the Israeli people fight to rightfully defend themselves, we should renew our commitment to their nation and join them in solidarity. Israel is a key ally and strategic partner for our country.
ReligionBonner County Daily Bee

How should Christians feel about Israel?

Over the past week, violence intensified between the democratic state of Israel and Hamas, an Islamic terrorist group that occupies a strip of Israeli land called Gaza. The decades-long violence reignited when Israel called for the eviction of Palestinians from an East Jerusalem neighborhood called Sheikh Jarrah, a Palestinian-held area which Israel has made numerous attempts to reoccupy. While missile attacks were initiated by Hamas, most have been diffused mid-air by Israel’s rocket defense system called, “Iron Dome.” This has led to a disproportionate casualty rate between Palestinian and Israeli civilians.
Middle Eastcrooked.com

My Love for Israel is Personal—That's Why I'm Condemning It

The Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, which comes amid the worst violence between Israelis and Palestinians since the last Intifada, marks the first time in my life when the American outlook on Israel has been complicated by a period of wrenching introspection about our own racial and political inequalities.
Electionsarcamax.com

Commentary: What the world thinks of America, and why it matters

One of Joe Biden’s first messages to the world after the 2020 election was that America would lead “not by the example of our power, but by the power of our example.” Yes, the American example is a powerful tool of influence. But how is that example viewed across the globe?
MilitaryMarietta Daily Journal

Commentary: Israel’s definition of success against Hamas needs a rethink

On May 18, three days before Friday’s cease-fire between Israel and Hamas was announced, Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva, head of military operations for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), gave his first public assessment of the war. In an interview on Channel 11, Israel’s Public Television, he unsurprisingly awarded the military high marks for its battlefield accomplishments. But he was cautious about declaring victory.
Slate

Why This Round of Israeli-Palestinian Violence Feels Different

After days of escalating tension and violence, Israel and Palestine appear on the verge of all-out war. Israel’s bombing of Gaza has now killed at least 49 people, including 14 children, according to the Palestinian health ministry. Hamas and Islamic Jihad have launched thousands of rockets, at Israeli towns and cities, and while the vast majority have been intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system, at least six Israelis have been killed.
Middle Eastmilpitasbeat.com

5 ways to talk about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict without sounding like an antisemite

With the Israeli Army and Hamas having reached an exhale-inducing ceasefire after 11 intense days of fighting, I’d like to take a moment to extend some pointers on discussing this inflammatory situation without sounding like (i.e., being) a full-blown anti-Semite. I’m fearful at the moment that in America’s simplistic, hyperbolic cultural environment, Jews are in danger of becoming the new white people — a very real danger when you consider the fact that 92% of American Jews (myself included) identify as white.
Behind Viral VideosLas Vegas Sun

The time for peace keeps ticking away

In another time, those words meant something very different than they do today. In another time, those words referred to the idea that whatever we were working on, whatever we were doing, whatever we were even thinking about getting done, that time was flying by so we better get to doing it.
Minoritiescreators.com

The Middle East Dispute Is About Religion, Not Land

If you've seen videos of recent attacks on Jews in New York City, Los Angeles, London and elsewhere, you may have missed a very revealing aspect of those attacks. They were almost always — as they have been for decades — accompanied by curses such as, "F—- the Jews." Now,...
U.S. PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Why Biden WANTS a War in Israel

The business model of terrorism is killing people and then demanding a payoff. The game always works the same way. The terrorists attack, their targets fight back, and a third party sends in the diplomats to negotiate on behalf of the terrorists before they get hit too hard. The Islamic...
Middle Eastthelakewoodscoop.com

The History of the Israel-Palestinian Conflict | Shlomo Rudman

With battles between the Israel Defense Forces and the Hamas terror group in the Gaza Strip ending after 11 days of fighting, sharp divides in American opinion over the issue have emerged, with each side saying that they are right and everyone else is wrong. In no surprise, Republicans and...
ReligionAmerican Thinker

‘Social Justice’ Rabbinic Students Betray The Jewish People In Time Of War

While the young men and women of Israel are putting their lives on the line defending their homes and family, here in America we have a comfortable and self-indulgent group of rabbinical students verbally attacking Israel and giving moral support to the Hamas and Palestinian Arabs trying to destroy Israeli families. Most are from the Boston Hebrew College, the Reconstructionist Jewish Seminary, and Hebrew Union College, and they are trying to influence world opinion against Israel, which enhances the ability of the terrorists to murder more Jews.
Middle EastThe New Yorker

A Liberal Zionist’s Move to the Left on the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

In the fights over the future of Israel and Palestine, in which enmities are often understood to be both ancient and eternal, Peter Beinart is the rare figure to have come unstuck. Having made his name as a stalwart of liberal Zionism and a prominent center-left supporter of the Iraq War, both as an editor of The New Republic and a familiar face on cable news, Beinart has spent much of the past decade reconsidering those positions. Last summer, he made a clean break. “The painful truth is that the project to which liberal Zionists like myself have devoted ourselves for decades—a state for Palestinians separated from a state for Jews—has failed,” Beinart wrote, in a long essay for Jewish Currents. He called on interested parties to work toward a single state in the Middle East that would protect the rights of Israeli Jews and Palestinians alike. On May 11th, as violence escalated in Israel and Gaza, Beinart published a second essay, arguing that the Jewish right to return home should also apply to Palestinians. “If Palestinians have no right to return to their homeland,” he wrote, “neither do we.” Two days later, Rashida Tlaib, the left-wing Palestinian congresswoman, quoted Beinart when she led several of her progressive colleagues to the floor of the House to denounce Israel’s latest actions. No one involved in these debates missed the implication: the most influential liberal Zionist of his generation no longer believed in an exclusively Jewish state in the Middle East. Peter Beinart had switched sides.
ReligionPosted by
TIME

Why I Have Hope for Israel's Future

One Tuesday in May, my neighbor, Radwan, came to fit some shelves in my apartment. We chatted about what needed to be done, then I asked if he observed the Ramadan fast, or could I offer him a glass of water. “Oh no,” he said. He loves Ramadan, his favorite time of the year. He had eaten at 4:30am, before dawn, and would eat again at 7:30pm. Radwan lives on the top floor of my building in Tel Aviv, in an apartment he and his Palestinian friends are still building. He told me he was going back home later that week, to Hebron, to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr festival that ends the month of Ramadan.