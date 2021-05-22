newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

TRC and Marvel Announce RNG Development Support Partnership

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 1 day ago

WINDSOR, Conn. (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. TRC, a digitally powered and environmentally focused global firm and the Marvel Power Group (“Marvel”) a San Francisco-based clean energy advisory platform, have teamed up to offer a full suite of development and off-take contracting services to the Renewable Natural Gas (“RNG”) industry. As the market focuses on alternate energy sources and seeks near-term, commercialized solutions, the joint companies see an opportunity to accelerate the pace of project growth and actualization.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trc#Rng#Project Development#Energy Development#Technology Development#The Renewable Natural Gas#Prweb#Biofuels#Enr#Trccompanies Com#Linkedin#Rng Project Ideas#Rng Project Actualization#Project Management#Project Feasibility#Financing#Direct Participation#Global Firm#Complex Projects#Off Take Support
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Montana Stateslenterprise.com

PCF, Montana firm merge

PCF Insurance Services (PCF) of Salt Lake City has merged with Trade Risk Guaranty Brokerage Services (TRG), based in Bozeman, Montana. “PCF’s investment in this strategic partnership will enable TRG opportunities for cross-selling by offering its unique vertical of benefits and other P&C lines to other agencies and its existing clients throughout the United States,” a PCF release said. “[TRG founders John and Laura Michel] achieved incredible success building TRG into one of the premier U.S. custom bonds and ocean marine cargo insurance brokerages nationwide.”
Raleigh, NCStamford Advocate

Onteon Tech and NetActuate Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Optimized Application Development and Delivery

RALEIGH, N.C. (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. Onteon Tech and NetActuate have announced a strategic partnership to provide developers a fast, reliable, and innovative end-to-end solution for application development and global edge delivery. Applications running in Onteon’s microservice architecture can experience an even greater performance increase by utilizing NetActuate’s purpose-built infrastructure, optimized network, and anycast delivery platform.
ConstructionDaily Journal of Commerce

CIDA promotes Jannusch to engineering manager

Luke Jannusch has been promoted to engineering manager at CIDA. He has more than seven years of experience in the industry designing projects in sectors such as multifamily, health care, hospitality, industrial, commercial, nonprofit and food processing. In addition, Jannusch has performed more than 300 mechanical projects for new and existing structures.
Energy Industryhartenergy.com

Blackstone Taps Alasdair Cathcart to Bolster Energy Transition Strategy

Blackstone recently announced the appointment of Alasdair I. Cathcart, an accomplished global energy executive from Bechtel, as a senior adviser to support its energy-focused private equity business in the global energy transition movement. Cathcart has over 30 years of experience in the energy and infrastructure sectors including at Bechtel, a...
Businesshbsdealer.com

MAX strengthens regional sales team

The toolmaker has hired new talent to support the efforts of dealers and distributors. Tool manufacturer MAX USA Corp. has grown its sales team with the addition of regional hires. “We are constantly looking at retaining and onboarding new talent to help us generate new sale initiatives that continue to...
Businessaithority.com

Innovid Bolsters Investment in Identity and Measurement, Hiring Several Industry Vets to Drive Strategy and Continued Growth

Innovid, the only independent advertising and analytics platform built for television, announced the hire of several key product, business development and industry vertical hires to help elevate and execute its vision for measurement and identity. Among them is Nielsen Marketing Cloud CTO Arik Shahar, who joins Innovid as SVP, Identity and Measurement, where he will refine the company’s identity strategy, and align data and measurement initiatives across product lines. Prior to Nielsen, Shahar was head of product at Exelate.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

FUELPOSITIVE ANNOUNCES MANUFACTURING PARTNERSHIP WITH NATIONAL COMPRESSED AIR FOR COMMERCIAL HYDROGEN-AMMONIA SYNTHESIZING SYSTEM DEVELOPMENT

TORONTO, ON, May 19, 2021 -FuelPositive Corporation ("FuelPositive" or the "Company") (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTC: NHHHF) is pleased to announce the selection of National Compressed Air Canada Ltd. (NCA) to undertake the manufacturing of the Company's Phase 2 Hydrogen-Ammonia Synthesizer commercial prototype systems for Carbon-Free Ammonia (NH3) production. "This critical milestone...
Businesscaelusgreenroom.com

Schneider Electric Partners With Roca Group To Accelerate Decarbonization

Rueil-Malmaison, France, May 20, 2021 /3BL Media/ – Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation has reached an agreement with Roca Group, a world leader in the design, production and commercialization of products for the bathroom space to define a new roadmap towards decarbonization, establishing a single, global strategy across the Group.
Businesstvtechnology.com

Vishal Kagdada Joins Shotoku U.K. as Technical Sales Manager

SUNBURY-ON-THAMES, U.K.—Shotoku Broadcast Systems has appointed Vishal Kagdada technical sales manager, expanding the Shotoku U.K. sales team. He will be involved with all sales aspects of the company’s range of broadcast robotics products, working with Sales Manager Clive Mumby. Mumby said in a press statement, “I’m delighted to welcome Vishal...
Businessmartechseries.com

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. Announces Board and Management Changes

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech”or the “Company”) (NEO: NTAR.NE) (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) today announces changes to its Board of Directors and senior management team. Kashif Malik, Chief Financial Officer, is resigning from his role to pursue a new opportunity. The Company has initiated a search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer with the capabilities and qualifications to help accelerate the Company’s transformation. On an interim basis, Eugen Winschel, Nextech’s Chief Operating Officer, will assume the global finance leadership position in addition to his current responsibilities.
Businessbuilt-environment-networking.com

Partnership provides procurement path to healthcare foundation

LEADING independent property, construction and infrastructure consultancy Pick Everard has enhanced its support of healthcare services in the UK through a partnership model with the Florence Nightingale Foundation – affording the charitable organisation with compliant procurement paths for its all-important work. The Florence Nightingale Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation with...
Politicschoose901.com

City Leadership: Strategic Partnerships Coordinator

The Partner Coordinator will serve as a liaison between the City Leadership Development Department, the nonprofit partners we serve, and the corporate partners engaged in our work. In this role, the PC will develop strong working relationships with the nonprofit partners, understanding their missions and programs, as well as their fundraising methods and needs.
Businessautomation.com

Okuma Announces New Member of Partners in THINC Network

May 21, 2021 - The management team of Okuma America Corporation, a world-leading builder of CNC machine tools, controls and automation systems, is pleased to announce that Goellner, Inc. has recently joined the Partners in THINC network!. Goellner Incorporated, in combination with its subsidiary companies Advanced Machine & Engineering and...
Businessaithority.com

Matterport Appoints Soohwan Kim as Vice President of Investor Relations

Experienced IR Leader Brings Wealth of Asset Management and Corporate Experience as Matterport Moves Forward With Its Plans to Become a Public Company. Matterport, Inc., the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, announced the appointment of Soohwan Kim as Vice President of Investor Relations to lead the company’s IR strategy and execution as it moves forward with its plans to become a publicly listed company. In less than a decade, Matterport has grown to over 250,000 subscribers in over 150 countries, and recently accelerated past the milestone of more than 5 million digitized physical spaces managed on the Matterport platform.
Cypress, CAachrnews.com

Mitsubishi Electric US Appoints Mike Corbo President and CEO

CYPRESS, Calif. — Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. (MEUS) announced that Mike Corbo will assume the role of president and CEO of the Southern California-based company. Masahiro (Max) Oya will take on a newly created role as chairperson of MEUS and will oversee all of the company’s holdings throughout the Americas, and remain the chief representative, the Americas Region for Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. Oya previously held senior positions in Tokyo and at a Mitsubishi Electric group company in Pittsburgh.
Energy Industryngtnews.com

Equilibrium, GGP Select Amp Americas to Manage Arizona Dairy RNG Project

Amp Americas, a company that specializes in the renewable transportation fuel industry, has entered a deal with Equilibrium, an investment firm in carbon transition infrastructure, and Green Gas Partners (GGP) to operate and manage their dairy RNG project in Maricopa, Ariz. The project, in operation since 2018, was developed by...
Marshville, NCStanly News & Press

REGIONAL: Farm receives national grant for transformational technology

Through a partnership with Pee Dee Electric and North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives, White Rocks Farms of Marshville has received a $25,000 grant from the Beneficial Electrification League, an innovation-focused national collaborative. The grant will deploy industry-leading electric technology to save money for the farm and reduce emissions, while also making...
Businessthepaypers.com

ComplyAdvantage announces new investing by Goldman Sachs

ComplyAdvantage has announced a new investment by the Growth Equity team in Goldman Sachs Asset Management. The investment is an extension to the company’s Series C funding announced in July 2020. Goldman Sachs Asset Management joins a list of the company’s investors including the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, Index Ventures, and Balderton Capital.
Industrydallassun.com

PsyKey Inc Announces Partnership with The Professional Gardener Co LTD to Develop and Distribute Innovative Products Designed for the Mushroom Production and Organic Farming Markets

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / CECORS, INC. (OTC PINK:CEOS) ('CeCors' or the 'Company'), is pleased to announce that its wholly subsidiary PsyKey Inc. has entered into a partnership with The Professional Gardner Co LTD. The PsyKey - Professional Gardener partnership will focus on the development and distribution of unique, innovative products for the fast-growing, commercial mushroom production industry, organic farming and home-based markets. The products will be focused on the ability to increase yields, optimize potency, while maintaining organic standing and certification.