'I was willing to take drugs:' Prince Harry on pressures of royal life

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his new Apple TV+ docuseries, Prince Harry spoke to Oprah Winfrey about the pressures of royal life and how the death of his mother, Princess Diana, impacted him.

