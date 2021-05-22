TRC and Marvel Announce RNG Development Support Partnership

Experienced IR Leader Brings Wealth of Asset Management and Corporate Experience as Matterport Moves Forward With Its Plans to Become a Public Company. Matterport, Inc., the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, announced the appointment of Soohwan Kim as Vice President of Investor Relations to lead the company’s IR strategy and execution as it moves forward with its plans to become a publicly listed company. In less than a decade, Matterport has grown to over 250,000 subscribers in over 150 countries, and recently accelerated past the milestone of more than 5 million digitized physical spaces managed on the Matterport platform.