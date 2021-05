Opioid overdose deaths in Massachusetts rose by 5% in 2020, marking the first increase in three years and climbing to a level slightly higher than the previous peak in 2016. Public health officials on Wednesday announced that in 2020 — a year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and the new challenges it created in accessing health care and social supports — 2,035 people died of confirmed overdose deaths, and predictive modeling suggests there will be another 66 to 70 deaths in 2020, once those cases are finalized.