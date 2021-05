More than 73 years after his passing, Babe Ruth is still capable of breaking records. A baseball card featuring the Sultan of Swat that’s considered one of the most iconic sports collectibles of all time will be auctioned off by California-based Memory Lanes Auctions early this summer, reports Barron’s. And in a year when trading card sales records have been set nearly every month, the card could easily become the most expensive of all time if it sells for more than $5.2 million as expected.