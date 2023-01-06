ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Prince Harry’s Most Illuminating Quotes About His Relationship With King Charles III

By Erin Crabtree
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z8pPW_0a7YNy8c00

Another strained relationship in the royal family. Prince Harry has kept details about his father, Prince Charles , relatively to himself through the years, but after his and wife Meghan Markle ’s exit in 2020, the Duke of Sussex got real about tension with his dad.

Over the years, Harry publicly applauded Charles for his parenting skills — from the way he stepped up after the death of his mother, Princess Diana , in August 1997 to his willingness to walk Meghan down the aisle at their May 2018 wedding . However, things shifted between the father-son duo when the couple announced in January 2020 that they were stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that the Prince of Wales was “livid” with his youngest son and blamed the former actress for the decision to distance themselves from the monarchy.

The pair completed their royal duties in March 2020 and relocated to her native California with their son, Archie . They kept mum about their departure for more than a year before sitting down for a CBS tell-all interview in March 2021. While Charles did nothing but laugh when asked about Harry’s bombshell claims , including that his father stopped talking to him after he and Meghan shared their plans to step down, Harry’s willingness to go on the record only further fractured their relationship.

“Charles does not agree with Harry trashing his whole family in public,” an insider revealed in March 2021. “Charles thinks these matters could have easily been addressed in private.”

Charles and his mother, Queen Elizabeth II , “had very different plans for how to respond” to the allegations , with the prince wanting “to rebuke every claim made by Meghan and Harry,” according to a source. The monarch ultimately preferred to “take a more modest approach.”

Harry and Charles reunited in April 2021 for Prince Philip ’s funeral , but they did not reconnect in a meaningful way. “Unfortunately, Harry and Charles didn’t resolve their differences when Harry returned to the U.K. They barely communicated,” an insider told Us at the time. “There definitely continues to be a huge wedge between the two.”

The source added that Charles was “still fuming” over the tell-all and “freezing Harry out,” while Harry had not “forgiven his father for his lack of effort and support after he and Meghan decided to move.” Another insider revealed in May 2021 that Charles “may never forgive Harry.”

Harry made headlines later that month for criticizing Charles’ parenting more than once. “Charles is boiling with anger and feels tortured by Harry with his constant digs. He wishes he’d just let it drop,” a source told Us . “The general consensus within the royal family is to ignore Harry’s behavior, to avoid fanning the flames, but Charles is finding it hard to hold back. He really wants to defend himself.”

Charles assumed the British throne in September 2022 following his mother's death at age 96 — and he gave his youngest son a small shout-out during his first address as monarch. "I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan, as they continue to build their lives overseas," he told viewers in the U.K. and its Commonwealth territories.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Harry’s most eye-opening quotes about his relationship with Charles through the years.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
netflixjunkie.com

“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment

Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Elle

King Charles’ Coronation: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Will Reportedly Be Invited

King Charles III, previously known as Prince Charles, will officially become the Monarch following his coronation on May 6, 2023. It was previously reported, per the Daily Mail, that his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle will be invited to the coronation at Westminster Abbey, which will take place on the same day as the couple’s son Archie’s fourth birthday.
Us Weekly

CNN Anchor Don Lemon Doesn’t ‘Understand’ Why Prince Harry Discussed Alleged Prince William Fight in ‘Spare’

Prince Harry’s Spare memoir details his estranged relationships with the royal family, including brother Prince William, and the book has already sparked backlash. “Everyone has a family. I have arguments in my family. Am I going to put that out there for the whole world to see?” Don Lemon said during the Thursday, January 5, broadcast of CNN This […]
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Says He ‘Without Question’ Is Partially Responsible for Rift With Prince William: ‘I Have More Freedom Than He Does’

Ready to tell all — again. Prince Harry opened up about his life within the British royal family in his debut memoir, Spare — but the revelations haven't stopped there. The Duke of Sussex, 38, sat down for an interview with Good Morning America, which aired on Monday, January 9, one day after his appearances […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Reveals His Final Words To Grandmother Queen Elizabeth After Arriving To Her Deathbed Late

It’s been nearly four months since the tragic passing of Queen Elizabeth II, which occurred on Sept. 8, 2022. Now, the late British monarch’s grandson, Prince Harry, 38, is breaking his silence on the final words he uttered to the queen in his upcoming memoir, Spare. The proud father-of-two whispered to his grandma that he, “hoped she would be happy,” Page Six reported. He also reportedly told her that she would be resting with his grandfather, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021. Harry made sure to also share his admiration for the late 96-year-old during the somber moment. He penned that he, “admired her for having fulfilled her duties until the very end.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Describes ‘Duel’-Like Argument With William and King Charles III After Prince Philip’s Funeral

Ready for battle? Prince Harry compares a major argument with Prince William and King Charles III to a "duel" in his forthcoming memoir, Spare, according to an excerpt obtained exclusively by Us Weekly. The Duke of Sussex, 38, wrote in the book's introduction about the "secret meeting" following Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021, revealing that his family members had […]
Us Weekly

Prince Harry’s TV Interviews Before ‘Spare’ Release: Biggest Revelations From ’60 Minutes,’ ‘Good Morning America’ and More

Telling his truth — no matter what. Prince Harry has asserted that he isn't afraid of the consequences of speaking out against the royal family. The Duke of Sussex, 38, shed light on his decision to write Spare, his debut memoir, in a handful of televised interviews leading up to the book's release on Tuesday, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

277K+
Followers
26K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy