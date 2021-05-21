newsbreak-logo
High School

2 Northgate music students earn places in Carnegie Hall National Youth Ensembles

By Jay Bedecarré
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALNUT CREEK, CA — Northgate High School music students Noa Zebley and Ingrid Nordberg have been selected as members of the prestigious Carnegie Hall National Youth Ensembles program this summer in New York. About 200 outstanding young musicians from 41 stares were selected for the National Youth Orchestra of the...

