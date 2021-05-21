Assemblyman takes on EDD failure, financing housing

On this episode of WTF California, we discuss why we support law enforcement and are tough on crime. The City of Oakland is really screwing up when it comes to the Oakland A’s and now Major League Baseball is essentially telling the A’s to move. Finally, we spend a good chunk of the episode talking about stimulus funding, what each city is getting in Contra Costa County (Antioch, Brentwood, Concord, Pittsburg and Richmond), and how much money is planned for the homeless under Governor Gavin Newsom.