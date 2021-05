SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School girls soccer team fell to 4-7 on the season with a 6-2 loss on Monday to Lewis Central. Lauryn Peck scored the first goal of the day for the Crusaders in the 15th minute, on a penalty kick, and assisted on another goal in the 65th minute, this one from teammate Ellie Barber. The halftime score of the contest was 3-1. Heelan goalie Mary Kate Fitzsimmons had six saves on the day, with Lewis Central taking 12 shots on goal.