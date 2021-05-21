newsbreak-logo
Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomes baby zebra

By WXXV Staff
wxxv25.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA magical moment for some guests at the Most Magical Place on Earth, a zebra gave birth in front of visitors to a baby boy at Walt Disney world’s Animal Kingdom. The newborn foal was born on May 17th, weighing 65 pounds. Guests riding the theme park’s Kilimanjaro Safaris witnessed...

