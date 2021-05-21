Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomes baby zebra

Beast Kingdom captures the magic of classic Disney film with their newest set of D-Stage statues. Three films come to life right before fans eyes with Aladdin, Up, and The Lion King that are loaded with remarkable detail. Each statue features beautifully sculpted designs starting with Aladdin, who is in the Cave of Wonders with Abu, Genie, and the Flying Carpet. Treasure and wonder surround Aladdin as his sights are set on what to do with his three wishes from Genie's lamp. It is all Hakuna Matata with the Lion King as it's a simple life once again for Simba, Timon, and Pumba. Beast Kingdom brings the jungle to life in this Disney D-Stage design capturing the freedom of the kingless jungle.