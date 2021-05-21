State board accepts open meeting complaint against Silver City City Council
(Silver City) -- A complaint against the Silver City City Council and Mayor alleging violations of Iowa's open meetings law has been accepted by a state board. The Iowa Public Information Board reviewed and accepted a complaint filed by Todd Williams against Silver City for two alleged violations of the law. IPIB Executive Director Margaret Johnson says the first alleged violation concerns a meeting that included a closed session that was conducted improperly.www.kmaland.com