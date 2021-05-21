newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Silver City, IA

State board accepts open meeting complaint against Silver City City Council

By Ryan Matheny
kmaland.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Silver City) -- A complaint against the Silver City City Council and Mayor alleging violations of Iowa's open meetings law has been accepted by a state board. The Iowa Public Information Board reviewed and accepted a complaint filed by Todd Williams against Silver City for two alleged violations of the law. IPIB Executive Director Margaret Johnson says the first alleged violation concerns a meeting that included a closed session that was conducted improperly.

www.kmaland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Silver City, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Council#Public Officials#State Officials#State Information#Ipib#Iowa Code#City Officials#Mayor#Public Information#Iowa Law#Hearing#Governmental Boards#Violations#Prior Notice#Closed Sessions#Purposes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Iowa DOT Has Big Changes Planned For I-80/1st Avenue in Coralville [IMAGES]

When you look at the current aerial view of I-80 and 1st Avenue in Coralville above, it's pretty simple. There's not a lot going on there, as far as traffic patterns are concerned. However, as you look at all the new construction in the area, including Xtream Arena and University of Iowa Healthcare in the Iowa River Landing, the amount of traffic continues to increase. The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) has developed a plan to address those concerns for years to come.
Mills County, IAkmaland.com

Mill County updates courthouse COVID standards

(Glenwood) -- Masks are no longer required in the Mills County Courthouse. Earlier this week, the Mills County Board of Supervisors approved updated procedures for county offices beginning today (Thursday). Under the new guidelines, the courthouse's mask mandate is lifted. However, employees and visitors to county offices who wish to continue to wear a mask may certainly do so, but it's not required. Other COVID-19 requirements remain in place. Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen has ordered that masks and/or face coverings shall be worn in all court-controlled areas. The mandate continues until further notice. This also includes the Mills County Courthouse's top floor. Anyone conducting business or attending court on the upper level of the courthouse will be required to wear a mask.
Pottawattamie County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s latest data shows 44 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12 to 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 13.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 22 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County, six additional positive tests each in Cass and Crawford Counties, three additional positive tests in Montgomery County, two additional positive cases each in Mills, Shelby, and Audubon Counties, and one additional positive case in Adams County.
Glenwood, IAkmaland.com

Glenwood schools lift mask mandates

(Glenwood) -- Face coverings are now voluntary rather than mandatory in the Glenwood School District. By a 3-to-1 vote Monday evening, the Glenwood School Board approved a resolution lifting the district's mandates on mask wearing for students and staff. In addition, visitors will once again be allowed in the district's offices. Glenwood School Superintendent Devin Embray tells KMA News board members made the decision after hearing feedback from patrons calling on school officials to end the mask mandates in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mills County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Weekly COVID-19 Positive Cases Lower this Week

(Glenwood) The Mills County Public Health Department reports a significant drop in COVID-19 cases in its weekly report. The number of new confirmed cases dropped from 13 to five for the week ending May 11. There are currently 56 active cases compared to 68 one week ago. The County’s 14-day positivity rate also dropped from 11-percent to 7.2-percent. Unfortunately, there was one death in the county during the week ending May 11.
Montgomery County, IAkmaland.com

New numbers raise KMAland COVID concerns

(Undated) -- New statistics indicate COVID-19 is still making its presence felt in KMAland. Page County Public Health Tuesday reported 10 new coronavirus cases, bringing the county's total since March of last year to 2,121. Officials also reported another COVID-related death in an older adult age 61-to-80. The latest fatality raises Page County's COVID death toll to 22. The county's 14-day positivity rate is 4.6%. Mills County's COVID death toll is also at 22, with the indication of a death in the county's weekly COVID statistics report released Tuesday. However, the number of new cases in the county fell from 13 last week to five this week. And, Mills County's 14-day positivity rate is at 7.2%--down from last week's rate of 11%.
Mills County, IAkmaland.com

Mills County offering COVID shots on demand

(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials want to see higher COVID-19 vaccination numbers in their county. That's why the county is shifting strategies in terms of providing shots to the public. About 230 residents received a second shot at a clinic held at Glenwood's former Shopko Building Thursday. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes says more vaccination efforts are planned in the future.
Mills County, IAcarrollspaper.com

WIN expanding fiber in southwestern Mills County

BREDA: Western Iowa Networks (WIN) recently was a recipient of a grant through the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program through the Office of the Chief Information Officer, which will aid in the construction of a fiber optic network in a large portion of southwestern Mills County. Fiber optic services...