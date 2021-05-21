Understanding the suburban home rush

253 Remington Loop, Danville; $3 million; 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in 3,308 square feet; built in 1977 on 0.44 acres; renovated house offers many features, including hardwood walnut planks throughout, high ceilings, triple-pane windows with blinds in between, French doors and built-ins; gourmet kitchen has top-of-the-line stainless-steel appliances, marble mosaic, granite countertops, island, warming drawer and walk-in pantry; family room boasts hearth fireplace, custom cabinetry, sound system and wet bar; backyard has redwoods, solar pebbled pool and spa, terraced yard, meditation retreat structure, antique greenhouse, firepits with conversation areas, flagstone patio, custom lighting, leathered granite countertop, outdoor kitchen, flagstone steps and walkways, and views of Mount Diablo.