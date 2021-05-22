newsbreak-logo
Ascension Parish, LA

Ascension homes in jeopardy amid week of rain, rising water

By Tristen Land
wbrz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASCENSION PARISH - Heavy rainfall has left some homes flooded and many others in jeopardy after this week's severe weather. Blaine Petit's home now sits as an island along Ridge Road. Heavy rain left nearly 10 acres of his farm submerged in water. "I'm at six inches before I see...

www.wbrz.com
County
Ascension Parish, LA
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Livingston; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; West Baton Rouge; Western Orleans .A low pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce an area of heavier rainfall across portions of Southeast Louisiana generally along and south of the I-10/12 corridor tonight through Wednesday morning. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following areas, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge and Western Orleans. * Through Wednesday morning * Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts in excess of 6 inches will be possible tonight through through Wednesday morning. The most likely areas for heavy rainfall will be along and south of the I-10/12 corridor in Southeast Louisiana including portions of metro Baton Rouge and metro New Orleans. These heavier rainfall amounts could cause localized flash flooding issues. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity. Ponding of water in low lying and poorly drained areas will be possible, and flash flooding could occur where the heaviest rain falls.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 22:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Iberville; St. James The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1038 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, St. Gabriel, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, Port Vincent, Belle Rose, Geismar, Paincourtville, Convent and Prairieville. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 170 and 196. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ascension, Assumption by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ascension; Assumption The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1020 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Napoleonville, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Carville, Village St. George and Geismar. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 22:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Iberville; St. James The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1037 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pierre Part, or near Belle River, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, St. Gabriel, White Castle, Sorrento, Paincourtville, Geismar, Convent and Belle Rose. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 174 and 187. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Livingston, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Iberville; Livingston; St. James; St. John The Baptist AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...ASCENSION...CENTRAL ST. JAMES...SOUTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTHEASTERN IBERVILLE AND NORTHERN ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 1035 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over Pierre Part, or 7 miles north of Belle River, moving northeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, St. Gabriel, Gramercy, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, Port Vincent, Paincourtville, Geismar, Convent, Prairieville, Carville, Belle Rose and Garyville. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 171 and 197. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 08:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; Pointe Coupee; West Baton Rouge The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Pointe Coupee Parish in southeastern Louisiana West central Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 930 AM CDT. * At 827 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grosse Tete, or 10 miles west of Plaquemine, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Livonia, Maringouin, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Westminster, Geismar and Erwinville. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 128 and 180. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 16. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ascension by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Ascension A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ASCENSION AND NORTHEASTERN ST. JAMES PARISHES At 223 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gramercy, or 8 miles west of Reserve, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gramercy, Lutcher and Garyville. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 187 and 194. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, West Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; West Baton Rouge A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ASCENSION...WEST BATON ROUGE...SOUTH CENTRAL POINTE COUPEE...NORTHERN IBERVILLE AND SOUTHWESTERN EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES At 604 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Ramah, or 14 miles southeast of Krotz Springs, moving east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Addis, Brusly, Maringouin, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Westminster, Old Jefferson, Merrydale, Erwinville, Inniswold, Ramah, Village St. George, Shenandoah, Gardere and Brownfields. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 127 and 171. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 8. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Iberville; Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Helena; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Pearl River. * Until Noon CDT today * Showers and storms will produce locally heavy rainfall mainly during the mid to late morning. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with isolated 3 to 4 inches is possible through midday. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity. Ponding of water in low lying and poor drainage areas can be expected, with flash flooding possible where the heaviest rain falls.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston, Southern Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Livingston; Southern Tangipahoa; St. John The Baptist A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...NORTHEASTERN ASCENSION...SOUTHERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTH CENTRAL TANGIPAHOA AND SOUTHERN EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES At 725 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Port Vincent, or 10 miles southeast of Denham Springs, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Laplace, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Prairieville, Whitehall and Killian. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 207 and 210. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 20.