Missouri family seeks answers in Black 19-year-old’s death

By Jim Salter Associated Press
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDerontae Martin was a playful and outgoing 19-year-old, a former football standout and a “big kid” who looked out for his friends and family. Now, his mother, grandmother and racial injustice activists are questioning the official account of how the young Black man ended up shot to death during a prom party inside the rural Missouri home of a middle-aged white man with a history of bigoted social media postings. They don’t believe the findings of a preliminary investigation indicating that he took his own life inside the attic of that home.

www.stltoday.com
