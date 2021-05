I apologize, I've failed you. I wanted to try to weave the Transformer character, Galvatron, into this post, but I'm not a big enough nerd to understand how to do it properly. Where are those guys from The Big Bang Theory? I tried to research him, but the story was so terribly convoluted, all I got out of it was that Leonard Nimoy was the voice actor for Galvatron in the animated movie in 1986. I've never seen that movie, so I couldn't tell you the difference between Megatron and Galvatron. Apparently, they're robots in disguise. They transform into things. That's all I got.