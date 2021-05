In their illustrious 119-year history, the New York Yankees, since they were the Baltimore Orioles, have had some of the most impactful players, some of the greatest games played, and some outstanding managers. In my Top 10 columns, I have covered almost everything Yankees except for the Yankee managers. Today we delve into the subject of who was the best Yankee manager of all time. I have considered tenure, winning percentage, how many World Championships they recorded, and their ability to develop players in my biased selection.