Mrs. Brownie B. Griffin Leverette, age 84, of Chapel Hill, Tennessee, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in Lewisburg, Tennessee. Brownie was born in Chapel Hill and was a daughter of the late Charlie and Agnes C. Griffin. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by twin brother and sister, Luther Ray and Lula May Griffin; half-sisters, Willie Adgent Skinner and Rosa Adgent Laws; best friend, Margaret Marlin.