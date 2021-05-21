Rain showers keep Iowa drought coverage status quo
(KMAland) -- No changes were reported for Iowa on the U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday morning. Iowa State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan says the state received enough rains over the last week to keep drought conditions from worsening. Northwest Iowa remains the driest part of the state with several counties under D2 Severe Drought. Central and northeast Iowa continues to deal with D1 Moderate Drought, while a good portion of west-central Iowa is considered abnormally dry.