newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Rain showers keep Iowa drought coverage status quo

By Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- No changes were reported for Iowa on the U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday morning. Iowa State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan says the state received enough rains over the last week to keep drought conditions from worsening. Northwest Iowa remains the driest part of the state with several counties under D2 Severe Drought. Central and northeast Iowa continues to deal with D1 Moderate Drought, while a good portion of west-central Iowa is considered abnormally dry.

www.kmaland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought Conditions#Extreme Weather#Storm#Status Quo#The U S Drought Monitor#Rain#Northeast Iowa#D1 Moderate Drought#D2 Severe Drought#Northwest Iowa#West Central Iowa#Southern Iowa#Normal Conditions#Elevated Chances#June
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Iowa Statecrossroadstoday.com

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created...
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

6000 COVID Deaths Recorded In Iowa; IDPH Issues Advisory To Schools, Child Cares

Statewide Iowa — The latest update this weekend shows public health officials have confirmed six-thousand Iowans have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Forty percent of the Iowans who’ve died of COVID were nursing home residents. And about 55 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Iowa occurred in November, December and January. Data is still being collected, but it appears the number of total deaths in Iowa increased 15 percent last year and COVID will be the third-leading cause of death, behind heart disease and cancer.
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

Iowa DOT Has Big Changes Planned For I-80/1st Avenue in Coralville [IMAGES]

When you look at the current aerial view of I-80 and 1st Avenue in Coralville above, it's pretty simple. There's not a lot going on there, as far as traffic patterns are concerned. However, as you look at all the new construction in the area, including Xtream Arena and University of Iowa Healthcare in the Iowa River Landing, the amount of traffic continues to increase. The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) has developed a plan to address those concerns for years to come.
Iowa StateKETV.com

Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town

A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa has sent thick black smoke billowing into the air, prompting authorities to evacuate part of a small, nearby town. The derailment happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on the southwest edge of Sibley, which is a town of about 3,000 people roughly 200 miles northwest of Des Moines.
Iowa Statewfxb.com

Train Derailment in Iowa Causes Evacuations for Nearby Homes

A train derailment which resulted in a fire caused evacuations in parts of Iowa yesterday. According to Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver, the impacted cars were carrying hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide and asphalt. The derailment happened around 2 p.m. in Sibley and involved 47 cars. The crew was not injured. Evacuation orders remain in place and the Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School District is operating on a late start schedule today.