South O’Brien’s track and field boys finished behind only Unity Christian as they hosted the Wolverine Relays May 6 at Paullina. South O’Brien totaled 121 points while the Knights scored 183. Rounding out the field were Sioux Central with 88 points, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn with 82 and Alta-Aurelia with 78.Finishing first in the high jump was Willie Conley. The shuttle hurdle relay also came up a winner. Team members were Grant Wagner, Boston Riedemann, Pete Bottjen and Micah Davis. That success carried over to the 110 meter hurdles where Davis was second and Wagner . . .