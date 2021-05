MURFREESBORO, Tenn., May 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — BedRock Express is a new courier and delivery service servicing the people of Tennessee and it’s doing it with incomparable speed and efficiency. After working as a courier, Mark Allen had the idea to open a courier service of his own and he came up with the name to represent a courier delivery service that’s rock solid and built to succeed.