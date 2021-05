May 17—Tom Szoke always believed in a high visibility police force. Uniformed officers patrolling in traditional black and white vehicles draw the public's attention, said the White Haven police chief. It's how he operated for his 27-year law enforcement career, all of it spent in White Haven, and it's how the borough officers work. It's something he brought to every municipality White Haven's force covers, including Foster Twp., a new territory added about three months ago.