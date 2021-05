(Undated) -- New statistics indicate COVID-19 is still making its presence felt in KMAland. Page County Public Health Tuesday reported 10 new coronavirus cases, bringing the county's total since March of last year to 2,121. Officials also reported another COVID-related death in an older adult age 61-to-80. The latest fatality raises Page County's COVID death toll to 22. The county's 14-day positivity rate is 4.6%. Mills County's COVID death toll is also at 22, with the indication of a death in the county's weekly COVID statistics report released Tuesday. However, the number of new cases in the county fell from 13 last week to five this week. And, Mills County's 14-day positivity rate is at 7.2%--down from last week's rate of 11%.