Mr. Michael “Mike” Ray Skidmore, age 68, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021. He was born in Nashville, TN to the late Harold and Vivian Rogers Skidmore. Mr. Skidmore proudly served his country in the United States Army and Navy. He most recently was a court officer for Rutherford County. Mr. Skidmore was a faithful member of Centerpointe Apostolic Church. He was an avid shooter and sportsman and enjoyed bluegrass music.