Santa Monica, CA

Pasta, muffins, gazpacho: Putting market zucchini to work

By Hosted by Evan Kleiman
kcrw.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCorrespondent Gillian Ferguson scouts out zucchini with Chef Kim Vu of the recently opened Cult, just a short walk from the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market. Vu suggests using the squash for a gazpacho on a hot day, baking zucchini muffins and freezing them to grab for a hike or beach outing, and spiralized noodles with a traditional bolognese. Next, Barbara Whyman of Tutti Frutti Farms describes how size influences the flavor of zucchini and what else is in store for the summer harvest season.

