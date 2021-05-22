Pasta, muffins, gazpacho: Putting market zucchini to work
Correspondent Gillian Ferguson scouts out zucchini with Chef Kim Vu of the recently opened Cult, just a short walk from the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market. Vu suggests using the squash for a gazpacho on a hot day, baking zucchini muffins and freezing them to grab for a hike or beach outing, and spiralized noodles with a traditional bolognese. Next, Barbara Whyman of Tutti Frutti Farms describes how size influences the flavor of zucchini and what else is in store for the summer harvest season.www.kcrw.com