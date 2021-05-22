newsbreak-logo
MLB

Mets' RHP Tommy Hunter lands on injured list after career game in Atlanta

By Deesha Thosar, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 1 day ago

MIAMI — Tommy Hunter may have overdone it in his last game, though it’s likely he doesn’t regret it.

The right-handed relief pitcher was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 19, with lower back pain, the Mets announced on Friday. He also received an MRI, the results of which were unknown before the Mets’ first pitch against the Marlins.

Hunter joined an overflowing group of 16 wounded Mets on the IL.

“He showed up today with some back pain,” Luis Rojas said. “He’s getting checked by our medical group here. But with his back history, we just put him on the IL.”

Hunter, 34, pitched two scoreless innings earlier this week against the Braves, but the highlight for him were his antics on the bases. The 14-year major league veteran waited his entire career for his first big-league hit, until his third-inning single on May 18. Hunter was ecstatic about his base hit to left.

He hop-skipped to first base, did a celebration dance, and moments later scored on Jonathan Villar’s two-run home run. Hunter said his first career MLB hit was the highlight of his career.

“That was the most I’ve run in probably like four years,” the 250-pound Hunter said, somewhat jokingly, after his career game. “I don’t like running, so it’s a challenge. But I’ll tell you what: That’s a long way around the bases.”

DAILY DEGROM DATA

In the latest Jacob deGrom update, following the ace’s eight-strikeout rehab outing for Low-A St Lucie, the righty is scheduled to throw a touch-and-feel on Saturday followed by a full bullpen session on Sunday. The Mets’ plan for deGrom, who is pitching like the worst of his right side tightness is behind him, is for him to start on Tuesday. Whether that start will be in the big leagues or in another rehab assignment is still undecided.

“He was great in his outing,” said Rojas. “He said his mechanics felt good throughout. He didn’t feel anything body-wise.”

DeGrom remains day-to-day with his pesky right side discomfort, an injury he’s battled since he was scratched from his May 4 start in St. Louis.

WHO’S ON FIRST? J.D. DAVIS!

J.D. Davis (left hand sprain) is still completing rehab assignments for Triple-A Syracuse, but his position shifted across the diamond on Friday. Davis played first base for Syracuse in the wake of Pete Alonso’s departure to the injured list with a right hand sprain.

The Mets are still monitoring Davis’ swings in every at-bat, with his hand mostly bothering him while he’s at the plate. Davis fielding at first base is not holding him back from coming off the IL, per Rojas. The club wants Davis to be ready to play first when he is activated, which could be “potentially next week,” according to the skipper.

“He’s played there before so it won’t be a new position for him,” said Rojas. “We have people working with him just on the ground ball and the position, working around the bag and different things, and we’re going to get feedback on how he feels.”

Davis has played 12 career games at first base, all in his 2017 rookie season with the Astros.

