High Demand Means Delays For Driver’s License, Title Services

Looking to start a career in one of the fastest growing occupations? Hawkeye's six-week accelerated Class A Commercial Driver's License (CDL) training program is designed for adults who would like to train for a high-demand career in a short-term time frame. We train on 10 speeds and automatics. The program focuses on developing safe driving skills including backing, turning, and driving on rural and suburban roads. You will receive hands-on training using full-size semitrailers and virtual driving simulators. Upon completion, you will take your vehicle inspection, DOT skills, and driving tests at Hawkeye to obtain your Class A CDL. You receive daily training on your schedule, choose your times: morning 8:00am to 12:00pm, and/or afternoon 1:00pm to 5:00pm and/or evening 5:00pm to 9:00pm Graduates can find employment in a variety of areas including, but not limited to, a truck driver, spotter, shag driver, and many more. There are many steps before you register, call 319-296-4286 to get those steps. Must have (prior to class) CLP (Commercial Learner Permit) after you obtain your permit, you must register with FMCSA Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse, clearinghouse.fmcsa.dot.gov/, then you must send an email to HCC.RTTC@hawkeyecollege.edu or call 319-296-4286 when this is complete. You must pass a (DOT) long form physical and pre-employment DOT drug screening. Arrowhead Medical Center is Hawkeye's approved vendor for DOT pre-employment drug screening and may be used for DOT physical as well. Tuition pays for books and training and additional fees are DOT drug test ($50-$100), DOT physical ($80-$180), CDL permit ($12) and CDL ($8). For detailed instructions, click here.