Animals

The Story of Smudge From the "Woman Yelling at a Cat" Meme

By haunted_admin
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 1 day ago
- Vote - If you've been living under a rock and need some clarification, Smudge the Cat is a white cat who rose to fame online for appearing in a photograph seated in front of a salad plate from the Woman Yelling at a Cat meme, sometimes referred to as Confused Cat at Dinner. Smudge's fame has definitely eclipsed the fame of the meme - and Know Your Meme sat down with Smudge's owner, Miranda Stillabower, to learn exactly how he became an internet star and major meme.

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

