The Story of Smudge From the "Woman Yelling at a Cat" Meme

- Vote - If you've been living under a rock and need some clarification, Smudge the Cat is a white cat who rose to fame online for appearing in a photograph seated in front of a salad plate from the Woman Yelling at a Cat meme, sometimes referred to as Confused Cat at Dinner. Smudge's fame has definitely eclipsed the fame of the meme - and Know Your Meme sat down with Smudge's owner, Miranda Stillabower, to learn exactly how he became an internet star and major meme.