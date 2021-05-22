newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lea County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Lea County, Northern Lea County by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 18:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Lea County; Northern Lea County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN LEA COUNTY UNTIL 715 PM MDT At 631 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 15 miles south of Caprock, or 20 miles west of Tatum, moving northeast at 45 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Tatum, Caprock, McDonald, Maljamar, Crossroads and Tatum Airport.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maljamar, NM
City
Caprock, NM
County
Lea County, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Lea#Weather Radar#18 31 00#Mcdonald#Northern Lea County#Central Lea County#Strong Thunderstorms#Tatum Airport#Doppler Radar#Mdt#Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lea The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Lea County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 614 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bronco, or 9 miles east of Tatum, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gladiola. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 03:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lea The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Lea County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 700 AM MDT. * At 346 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Hobbs, Monument, Humble City, Lea County Regional Airport, Industrial Airpark and Knowles.
Environmentweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Lea ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS IN LEA COUNTY * AFFECTED AREA...Lea. * TIMING...Saturday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent. * RFTI...7 or extreme. * IMPACTS...Observe local burn bans. Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks.