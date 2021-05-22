Special Weather Statement issued for Central Lea County, Northern Lea County by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 18:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Lea County; Northern Lea County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN LEA COUNTY UNTIL 715 PM MDT At 631 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 15 miles south of Caprock, or 20 miles west of Tatum, moving northeast at 45 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Tatum, Caprock, McDonald, Maljamar, Crossroads and Tatum Airport.